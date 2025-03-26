A throwback photo of a man and two of his classmates has been shared online, and it is receiving reactions

The man said he and the two ladies were in senior secondary school in 2014, but they are now all grown

He also posted three recent photos showing that they have transformed into adults, and he also shared what they are doing now

A man and his two secondary school classmates are trending on social media after he shared their throwback photo.

The photo he shared showed them when they were in senior secondary school.

Netizens are admiring the man and his classmates. Photo credit: TikTok/@ali329268.

According to Ali, who shared the photo on TikTok, it was taken in 2014 when they were still in school.

The photo showed Ali and his two classmates who are female. They were still youngsters.

However, new photos he also posted show that they are now fully grown. The three youngsters are now grown adults living different lives.

While Dorothy is a makeup artiste and hairdresser, Hellena lives and works in Germany. Photo credit: TikTok/@ali329268.

One of them, Dorothy, is now a makeup artist and a hairdresser. Her new photo showed her carrying a baby.

Ali said he is now a glass fabricator, while the third person, Hellena lives and works in Germany.

Reactions as man shares old photo he took with his classmates

@MORRERA said:

"Hellena own shock me."

@Big name said:

"You know see say man life is not easy, one lady done marry, the other one travel to abroad...but my G still they hustle for better life....please bless All Men out there."

@Isaac Pius said:

"So na only Helena future bright."

@OLA-SHO said:

"Work wey Helena fit dey do for Germany fit worst pass the one wey the other two are doing back in Africa."

@olisaemeka said:

"I knew Helena was going to pull through like wise others.. Girls with such looks always pull through."

@David gee said:

"If you look well you go still see that is only Hellena that own phone then."

@Buxy said:

"Who will believe dorathy and Helena is age mate. In this life get money he get why."

@Badboiosha said:

"Even seeing them alive again it wonderful that reach to praise thylord again…wish higher!!!!!in life brother."

@policy_ said:

"We men has a lot to do women are born lucky. We men deals with financial clock. Women's deal with time clock."

@BIG DADDY said:

"Congratulations for the transformation....hope you guys are still in touch with one another?"

@JOVYFFC said:

"Everyone has their part in life. God bless and keep us alive amen."

@Obagofunds said:

"So na Helena get bright future inside una. E shock me."

@Alh Madu TEVES asked:

"Who come back to check the picture again?"

