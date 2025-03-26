A Nigerian lady has come out to share the experience she had with a man she was dating in 2024

The lady said that in 2022, she gave the man money from the profits she made from her business, but the man dumped her

However, the man came back and begged her in 2024, and she accepted him back and borrowed him N200k, but he has disappeared

Reactions trailed the story of a Nigerian lady who shared how her man disappeared with her money.

In a TikTok video, which now has 570 comments, the lady lamented that her man took her N200k and ran away.

The lady says she gave the man N200,000 and he disappeared. Photo credit: TikTok/@dabscake.

According to the post by Daberechi Ufonna, she and the man were in a relationship in 2022, and she had started giving him money then.

She said whenever she made a profit from her business, she would give the money to her man.

However, the man still dumped her despite all she was doing for him. But in 2024, the man came back into her life.

When he came back and begged her, Daberechi accepted him back and went ahead to give him N200k.

Daberechi lamented that after collecting the N200k, the man disappeared into thin air, blocking her on all social media platforms.

The lady claims the man used juju to collect the money from her. Photo credit: TikTok/@dabscake.

She said:

"My life is so private Nobody knew I gave him all the profit I made from my business in 2022, he still left me then came back 2024, apologized that he is a changed person that I should give him another chance, one week of giving him another chance I lend him 200k and he blocked me everywhere."

The video immediately sparked interesting reactions from netizens who saw it.

Som whom said in the comment section that they have never given a man money.

When someone asked why she went as far as giving a man N200k, she claimed the man used charms on her.

Daberechi said:

"He used juju on me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets blocked by her man

@DARKNESS said:

"When counting your enemies, count yourself twice dear Queen."

@Amorecosmeticss said:

"Life is so private my ex doesn't know I'm the cause of his financial and spiritual problems."

@Judith said:

"I don’t blame you for the first one but allowing him back and still care that much about him to give him 200k?? When I no get memory loss?"

@Magical Buddie said:

"My gender is dangerous, did you even ask him why he did so. dammm tye reason why no one ever wanna love again. we keep damaging ourselves."

@VItamin B said:

"He’s coming back in 2025 make sure you show him shege he has never experienced in his entire existence!! Rooting for you."

