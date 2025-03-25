A Nigerian man has left social media users in awe after posting his WhatsApp conversation with his beautiful wife

In the chat, the romantic husband admired his wife's beauty and praised the flawless fit of the dress he had earlier purchased for her

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to the chat

A Nigerian man's heartwarming WhatsApp conversation with his beautiful wife left social media users in awe.

The romantic exchange revealed the couple's deep affection and playful banter, giving a glimpse into their loving relationship.

Man praises wife in WhatsApp chat

The man, known as @joshua_chimela on TikTok, shared the conversation, which began with his compliment on his wife's stunning dress.

He humorously questioned whether it was the same dress he had purchased for her, before lavishing praise on her beauty.

"Babe this your dress is so beautiful o. Are you sure it's the one I paid for? Omo see beauty na. I will pay for more don't worry," he said.

His wife's response was equally sweet, expressing her gratitude for his generosity and thoughtfulness.

In her words:

"See me smiling sheepishly in church na. Thank you for spoiling me with your money to look more beautiful. I love you so much and I'm glad to have you as not just my husband but my absolute forever gee."

Reactions as man posts chat with wife

TikTok users who came across the post were touched by the romantic conversation and flooded the comments section with reactions.

Many praised the couple's relationship, admiring the husband's romantic gestures and the wife's appreciation for his love.

Others were inspired by the couple's affectionate exchange, with some expressing their desire to experience a similar loving relationship.

@ruby_iruoma13 said:

"All i see here are couples that give and appreciate with the little they have."

@miss_audrey_3 stated:

"This comment section is the more reason why pst nath prayed for genz specifically."

@Mozilla DID it again reacted:

"He doesn’t have doesn’t mean he won’t give the little he has. He didn’t give much doesn’t mean she won’t appreciate the one he has done. All I see is two contented people. I no encourage stingy ppl o."

@BigBeautifulKanyinsola said:

"Some of you, no man has never being thoughtful enough to buy you things. If he gets richer, he will buy more; intentionality stems from."

@POLTERGEIST said:

"Na the clothe wey Joseph wear when him brothers decide to sell am be this , coat of many colors."

@sholizzi said:

"This is what we call (I don't have much) but I will try my possible best to give the little to make her happy. I pray I marry a giver. He who gives the little he has will do more than this when."

@D Herbs&Aphrodisiac Boss added:

"When does been extravagant become the new standard? The cloth is colourful and fit her well. Kiwani wahala ?Cause I really don’t understand what’s wrong here Una go dey set standards for people."

@Savage2.0 added:

"It’s an admirable thing. But society has a problem with it because their definition of true love is going to Dubai, buying luxury things. God bless you big man."

See the post below:

Lady in talking stage with Enugu man shares chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared the WhatsApp conversation she had with her talking stage.

She stated that the man was from Enugu state as she shared how she responded to his messages.

