A Nigerian lady, Favy, has revealed how she finally got her healing after getting poisoned by a fake friend

Favy said she was told after seeking help that she would not be able to walk again because the poison was a bad one

Fortunately, she met a 'great prophet' who healed her completely and today, she can walk freely again

A Nigerian lady, Favy, has warned netizens to beware of fake friends who claim to be good people.

While penning down the advice on TikTok, Favy shared a video showing the condition of her leg after getting poisoned by a fake friend.

Lady poisoned by female friend

Source: UGC

Favy said it all started as a sharp pain in her leg. She took medicines but the pain increased until she discovered it was a friend who poisoned her.

Favy was told she may not walk again

While seeking help at several places, Favy said she received much bad news about the condition of her leg.

Some said she would never walk again, others insisted that she would be confined to a wheelchair because the poison was a 'very bad one.'

Favy gets her healing

The young woman said she finally got her healing when she located a 'great prophet' named Oba Iyanu.

Her post read:

"It all started like a joke. I noticed my leg was paining so I bought medicines and other stuffs but the pain keeps increasing. Only for me to find out I was poisoned by a female friend. For more than one month, I could not walk.

"I went to several places for treatment but no good result. So many bad news. Some said I won't be able to walk again. I will use a wheelchair etc because the poison was a very bad one. Until I met this great prophet Oba Iyanu who healed me completely.

"Now I can use my leg to walk freely again. Anything that God cannot do does not exist. Can't express my joy. Thank you Jesus. Stay away from fake friends."

Emotional reactions trail video

@slim_kenzi37 said:

"Thank God. It’s really been long I saw you. We will not hear bad news. AMEN."

@thoniahh wrote:

"Nne I’m happy for you o your healing is permanent."

@sinajoor reacted:

"I thank God for your life, please I just followed you, I hope you get to see this comment. I need help too, same thing is happening to me."

@symply_almira commented:

"Fake friends everywhere naaaawaaah oooo God is great."

@preyecharles739 added:

"May God keep you alive healthy and strong in Jesus name amen."

Watch the video below:

