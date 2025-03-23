A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her younger brother's heartfelt apology to his girlfriend for making her angry

According to the lady, her brother used her phone to make the apology video, and she felt embarrassed on his behalf

In the video, the young boy appealed to his girlfriend to forgive him for acting childish and causing issues in their relationship

A young Nigerian boy's recent apology to his girlfriend has left social media users rolling with laughter.

The boy, who recorded the video with his sister's phone, acknowledged his mistakes and begged for forgiveness.

Nigerian boy makes apology video to girlfriend Photo credit: @darlyn_presh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Boy apologises to girlfriend in video

His sister, @darlyn_presh on TikTok, shared the video, which showed her brother's intense apology.

While posting the video, she expressed her embarrassment at her brother's romantic gesture, but the video quickly gained traction and won over many who praised the boy's sincerity.

In the video, the boy began by taking responsibility for his actions, admitting that he had acted childishly.

His words were laced with remorse as he pleaded with his girlfriend not to be angry with him.

The boy's apology was not just a simple "sorry" as he further explained that his girlfriend meant everything to him.

His words and genuine tone made the apology truly special and many who watched the video praised him for taking responsibility for his mistakes.

"Hi. I'm sorry. Really sorry for what I did. I was just acting childish again I'm sorry. Please don't be mad bae. Please nau. You know you're my everything," he said.

Sharing the video on TikTok, his sister shared her opinion about her brother's appeal to his girlfriend.

Lady says she felt embarrassed while watching brother's apology video Photo credit: @darlyn_presh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"POV: My bro used my phone to make an apology video to his girlfriend. Omo this is so embarrassing."

Reactions trail young boy's apology video

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@fathia_aft said:

"I Dey squint watch this video."

@William wrote:

"I run hide under blanket. Shame wan kee me."

@𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒔 said:

"Original hard copy of first hand iconic shame grip me for body."

@Big_Steph said:

"The werey dey watch if them go catch am."

@CHINAZA reacted:

"Why would you even do this to your own blood ahhhh."

@officialbenz24 said:

"So nobody notice he is romantic and attractive."

@_foyeen said:

"As I hear that you know you’re my everything shame grip me."

@Tigb said:

"Miss Koi Koi missing shoe dey my leg now na shame wear am give me."

@Peaceemeka_001 said:

"If I post something like dis, my brother will unsister me immediately."

@Som_Som said:

"I found this so sweet. I was actually blushing on behalf of the girl."

@LUXURY_DOORS_EMPIRE said:

"Aww lowkey all this people here saying shame Dey catch them. Mostly ladies wish’s that their nonchalant boyfriend could apologize like this but they ain’t lucky abeg the guy is a keeper."

@_she's_joyce said:

"Awwwwnn he's an international man (Abi how una dey talk am)."

@Rice & Stew said:

"Shame wear me skinny yellow jeans and bucket hat."

@Dfw.me said:

"He is using apology video to do “fine boy” he never ready."

@Queen Sarah said:

"Save this video in 5 years time e go lie say no be him."

@Otolorinwa said:

"He said she’s his everything he go dey vex for himself this time next year with this video."

@Stephanie__ said:

"He’s so cute btw” you know you’re my everything.“

@MIRACLE said:

"He’s a keeper please if he wanted tooooo he would."

@Aura_Dazzling_Empire reacted:

"Did they gf say he must have accent before she accepts the apology too."

@Bhee said:

"He really didn’t want to make this video lol he even felt cringe at the end of the video."

@Badman reacted:

"I first scroll pass go gather courage wey I go use fight shame as I come back to watch am."

@Ai_sha said:

"If na my brother do this thing I go help am delete am before e for send am self."

@Di-Vayn reacted:

"I try run comot, shame catch me drag me come back say I must watch."

@Vivian Allaputa commented:

"Even am shame Dey catch am hope say ehn never send this video for ehn girlfriend ah I no fit watch the video to the end."

@Mia Saaoud added:

"Bro thought he would be Justin Beiber after this post and the huzz gonna love him , sike not in this reality bro."

Watch the video here:

Lady writes apology letter to former girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed a lady's heartfelt handwritten apology letter to her former boyfriend.

A Facebook user shared the letter online and marvelled that the lady's ex-boyfriend graded it like a teacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng