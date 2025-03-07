A Nigerian lady said even though she is living abroad, there are some things that make her unhappy

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she first relocated from Nigeria to the UK and then moved to Canada

She said 10 things often bugged her mind, and one of them was that she missed her family back home

A Nigerian lady who lives abroad has admitted that she is not completely happy where she lives.

The lady said she had first moved to the United Kingdom from Nigeria, but she later switched to Canada.

The lady abroad says sometimes, she misses her family and wishes she could return to Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/Gift Wogu and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Despite changing her location twice, Gift Wogu said there are some things that still bugged her mind.

In a TikTok post, she said she was not ashamed to admit that she was still trying to discover herself.

According to her, one of the things that makes her unhappy in Canada is the fact that she is so far away from her family in Nigeria. As a result of missing her family, she said there are many things that make her wish she could come back to Nigeria.

Gift also said she is worried she is not working hard enough when she looks at how old she is.

Her words:

1. Sometimes I wish I could move back to Nigeria, but life had other plans. I miss my family terribly. Imposter syndrome is real, and moving abroad makes those feelings worse. I worry I'm not doing enough for my age, especially when comparing myself to others. Since moving, I've become quieter, observing my surroundings before being myself. Honestly, I'm still figuring out my life, and that uncertainty can be scary. I even miss the UK sometimes, where I made memories and felt a sense of familiarity. It's okay to not have it all together, and I'm working on being kinder to myself."

The lady said sometimes, she feels she is not doing enough for her age. Photo credit: TikTok/Gift Wogu.

Source: TikTok

She disclosed that she was married and had some family and friends in Edmonton, where she lives, but there were other family members she was missing.

Her words:

"I’m married, I have friends here too. That’s why I love living in Edmonton. I don’t feel alone, I just miss my family and I’m sad relocation has separated families."

A lot of people in her comment section shared their own experiences after relocating abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience abroad

@Blessing said:

"Trust me you are doing great and stop comparing yourself to others some of your “mate” are dead. So appreciate and enjoy your journey."

@Ak said:

"Stay strong dear. I feel the same way every morning I wake up but we have no choice than to keep pushing. Soon you will have your own family over here..it’s just a matter of time."

Lady shares how schools in Canada differ from those in Nigeria

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman said kids who move to Canada from Nigeria are usually ahead of the children they meet there.

According to her, while schools in Nigeria are highly aggressive, their counterparts in Canada take things easy.

She said teachers in Canada usually tell Nigerian parents who migrated to Canada that their kids are ahead of the class.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng