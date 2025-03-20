A Nigerian woman who lives in the UK says she noticed that women there are beginning to come home in search of husbands

A Nigerian lady resident in the UK says many women there are going the extra mile to search for men who would marry them.

The lady made the revelation in a TikTok video which went viral and garnered a lot of comments from netizens.

Sandy says UK-based women are travelling home to look for men.

In the video which was posted by Ijeoma Sandy, she stated that some women who live in the UK are travelling to their home countries to look for men.

She said some of them are going to their villages to search for single men who are willing to go into a marriage with them.

Sandy attributes this to the scarcity of single men willing to go into marriage in the UK.

She commended the development, noting that women should not wait for men to approach them.

She said women in the UK need to have children to be happy, and as such, they need good men by their side.

Sandy insists ladies based in the UK should take the initiative to look for men to marry them.

Her words:

"It has come to my notice that our women are now travelling down to Africa to look for husband. This is a welcome development. In fact, kudos to those ladies. Yesterday, I was going through my inbox, I saw a message that they dropped for me, that was around January. The lady was saying that sis, I watch your video, and I believe everything you said because this past Chrismas, two ladies from the UK came to our village in search of of husband. They came home in search of husband. You see, this is a welcome development. Keep doing it. Do not wait further. There is no husband here. Just have at at the back of your mind. The earlier, the better for you so that you will have the opportunity to have your own children."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sandy's video

@Debbie Doxel said:

"I'm from Uganda I need a Nigerian man."

@YOUNG FUND said:

"Only if she's submis,sive, I don't need her money I have mine, I'm capable of taking care of her and any kid from her she can keep her money for herself."

@Godslove said:

"I'm booking my own ticket to go and look for husband in Africa."

@user73451730827292 said:

"Is not all about going home to marry. The sustainability is what we are talking about. They will still insult the man , firting around and the man will drop them after their paper."

