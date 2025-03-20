A young lady has shared a video showing her boss's reaction to her indirect request for a salary increment

In the funny video posted on TikTok, the lady handed her boss a note that warned if he smiled, he would increase her salary

However, the smart man passed the test as he kept a straight face throughout, leaving her disappointed and pained

A clever attempt by a young lady to negotiate a salary increase has captured the attention of many on social media.

The beautiful lady, determined to get a raise, devised a creative plan to persuade her boss.

Employee hands note to boss indirectly seeking raise in salary Photo credit: @reychella/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady seeks salary increment from boss

The video, shared by @reychella on TikTok, showed the lady handing her boss a note with a warning.

In the note, she stated that her boss would have to increase her salary if he smiled after reading the note.

"If you smile sir you will increase my salary," the note read.

However, her boss proved to be a tough nut to crack. Instead of cracking a smile, the boss maintained a stern expression, his eyes fixed intently on the lady.

Employee's indirect way of seeking salary increment fails woefully Photo credit: @reychella/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

His unyielding demeanour left her disappointed and taken aback. Her plan, though ingenious and creative, backfired.

While sharing the video online, the lady noted that her boss's mean look during the funny game caused anxiety for herm

"The eyes was my anxiety," she said.

Reactions as lady makes indirect request for salary increment

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked a mix of reactions from viewers on TikTok.

Some praised the lady's creativity, while others commended the boss for his stern response.

@kingsley Ekanosetale said:

"Come to my office let's review this."

@Areeb said:

"Oya do "if you smile, I will go home with you sir" I want to check something."

@myPayaza reacted:

"He did not even flinch."

@Aggie LASKA said:

"Boss is very nonchalant."

@Kamamaa wrote:

"Now you made him angry."

@maraxzy said:

"This man normally no get smile for him inner self."

@Luxuryoilperfume said:

"This face is giving, “I will reduce your salary.”

@Wisdom talks football said:

"The man is laughing inside but he knows you."

@Gravityyyy reacted:

"This one no be meme oh. He was serious."

@The Godpreneur• Lifestyle said:

"I shout Jesus. See the why he squeeze face. I was scared on your behalf. Small play."

@realbambam2 stated:

"Take your note back, answer me and get out of here. That was the expression."

@Beesax said:

"E funny now until e smile and didn't increase the salary una go sue am for breech of agreement. Hin no wan risk am."

@B9C of lagos said:

"You better run Mai dear streak partner this one no plan to increase your salary in the next 4yrs ooo."

@Chadoffinteriors reacted:

"Oga try smile small na. I know say the economy affect everybody."

@Instrument of Praise commented:

"Somebody definitely not getting w raise, maybe a warning letter?"

@oodeezee added:

"That guy carry plenty problem for head that your paper too small sef."

Watch the video here:

Lady loses job after asking for salary increment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how she was fired from work after she asked for a salary increment.

According to her, it happened in the space of a week as she was asked to leave with immediate effect on a Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng