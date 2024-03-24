A man who brought his wife to the UK regretted his action as his life lost meaning after two years

The Nigerian man lost his job, became broke, was kicked out of his house, and faced other miseries in life

Many Nigerians who heard his story pitied him as some believed bringing one's spouse abroad is a wrong move

A Nigerian man in the UK has narrated how a woman ruined the life of his friend living in the same country.

According to him (@adereality_55), his friend was a senior nurse before he was sacked due to the issue between him and his wife.

Nigerian nurse in UK living in 1 room

The man now lives in a room, a far downgrade from the well-furnished 2-bedroom flat he used to stay in.

His friend said he gave him £100 (N184,598.30) last week and would be paying a visit to show support for what he was going through. Many Nigerians had mixed reactions.

chiedu25 asked:

"What did the man do to his wife?"

Darling B said:

"This man must have heard advice from ppl to invest back home,but he know he wants to invest in UK now UK has happened to him...if he invested backhome after 17yrs he would be proud to go back home..."

Nisha santos said:

"My brother you are so right my friend had the same problem."

Onyeoma042 said:

"Thank God for the kind of wife he gave me my wife is too busy to be going out with friends, I’m her best friend."

lightsloul123

"Lol why did you go and marry at home leaving really good women here in UK."

otitokoro said:

"Did he put his hands on the woman?"

elianaaseye said:

"Yes, any wife who like friends to much will definitely mess up."

LINGS said:

"The "one that keeps friends" is all people need to take away from this video. Spot on mate."

