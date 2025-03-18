A lot has been going on Behind-the-scenes between Oluwadorlaz and his finance Ifeluv amid the relationship crisis

Recall that the duo have been dragging each other online for some days now, with each party claiming victim

In a new post, Oluwadorlaz has made new claims concerning Ifeluv and accused her of manipulation amongst other things

The battle between skit maker Oluwadorlaz and his fiancé Ifeluv has intensified as fresh evidence has been dug up against the latter.

Ifeluv had initially accused the content creator of cheating with all his actresses from her hospital bed after she claimed that he had just undergone a major surgery.

Oluwadolarz shares evidence against his wife. Credit: @ife_luv12, @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

In Oluwadorlz's rebuttal, he firstly thanked everyone before moving on to air their dirty lingerie in public. He mentioned that Ifeluv lied about her surgery and proceeded to consume spicy food a day after.

The skit maker also accused Ifeluv of keeping screenshot of their issues for years, just to use them against him.

Oluwadorlaz wrote:

"Firstly, I wish to use this medium to appreciate everyone. Some were quick to judge while some remained indifferent. I appreciate all colleagues that reached out to make sure I do not over react nor feel bad about the whole drama. It only confirms change is a constant thing. Though the way it happened was never the way I wanted it to happen but it happened anyways. I will like to state here that."

"I am coming out to say all these below because my son will eventually grow up and as we all know the Internet never forgets. So here it is: The issues didn't just start today. It all started a while ago when I declined participating in staged controversy videos and pranks because I felt it would compromise my brand."

"I have screenshots to support this. Since then, it's been clear that she's been waiting for an opportunity to publicly drag me and achieve her aim. Or can anyone explain why would the mother of my child record and keep a video of me apologizing to her parents just because I wanted access to my son?"

Oluwadolarz slams Ifeluv in new viral post. Credit: @ife_luv12

Source: Instagram

See the full post here:

Oluwadorlaz's post spurs mixed reactions online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@chrisjaceofficial said:

"Stay away from women who got nothing to lose."

@tolulopezed said:

"Yo bro, I ain't reading all that.. God will be with you and your family. Love and light."

@dezzy_gold_ said:

"Oga your side of story is blurry."

@burhss said:

"No be that relationship wey dem propose to each other in the club be this ?? 👏😂."

@oluwayemisi_hannah1 said:

"This guy, why are you so pained, you no go rest 😂."

@comicemmie said:

"Any girl way act surprised when being proposed to again i go give am uppercut 😂😂which one be I promise to act surprised 😂😂😂."

@theycallmebigfabio said:

"We no really send una family problem for here we mount 30 days rant challenge still ON 🔥🔥."

@v_toria122 said:

"I can never take a family of content creators seriously. This people just want to be relevant."

Saida BOJ reacts to Oluwadolarz’s alleged cheating saga

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ joined the celebrities reacting to the ongoing drama surrounding Oluwadolarz and his fiancée.

Oluwadolarz's fiancée had claimed that her man was cheating on her with an actress and opened a can of worms.

In her video, Saida BOJ asked Oluwadolarz's fiancée a few questions and sent a warning to ladies about marriage.

Source: Legit.ng