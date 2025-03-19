A Nigerian man who relocated to Equatorial Guinea said his life has changed financially since he arrived

The man said when he was in Nigeria, it was hard for him to make money but moving to Equatorial Guinea changed that

He said since he arrived in Equatorial Guinea, things become easier for him than when he was in Nigeria

A Nigerian man who lives in Equatorial Guinea has shared his experience in the country.

The man spoke in a trending video which was posted on YouTube, and he said his life has changed after he arrived in the country.

The man says his life has become better after he started living in Equatorial Guinea. Photo credit: YouTube/Emma Mike Jnr.

Source: UGC

In the video which was posted by Emma Miker, the man said since he moved to Equatorial Guinea, his life changed for the better.

According to him, things became easier for him than they were when he was living in Nigeria.

When asked how much he spent to move to the country, the man said at the time he travelled, he spent around N1.2 million.

He said one thing he noticed was that the electricity situation in Equatorial Guinea is different from the one in Nigeria, suggesting that there is a steady light there.

He said:

"I love their light, to be honest."

He also said it is hard to make money in Nigeria but it is very different in the country where he now lives.

The man says he spent N1.2 million to move to Equatorial Guinea. Photo credit: YouTube/Emma Mike Jnr.

Source: Youtube

He said if one works hard in Equatorial Guinea, one would make money since things were relatively easy.

He said:

"To be honest, when I was in Nigeria, it was very hard to get small small change as a hustler, but since I came here and I have been working, everything is like easier here than when I was in Nigeria. Financial aspect, it really helped me a lot."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his experience in Equatorial Guinea

@osasobaretin said:

"Nigeria is a big pit hole, you don't see what you are working for. Corruption and wickedness has cripple the country."

@Obama-nchama said:

"You are welcome in our country brother. hope you keep doing well."

@Coco Udo said:

"EG is my country. Thank you for develop yourself there. Beautiful country!"

@tourbillon said:

"Competition is rife in Nigeria.. Population of Guinea small na."

@heal057 said:

"Shey this country is visa free? And how to go about it?"

@ASA Court said:

"I left gunea equatorial in 2020, and I miss malabo dos, sipopo beach, arena blanca and pasio ? forgot the name."

@Arknite said:

"Nigeria is the worst place to be with a good motive."

Lady secures visa for her mother

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a woman is set to travel to the United Kingdom after her daughter secured a visa for her, but her reaction is trending.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman was not aware that her visa had been approved after the application was submitted.

When the document was handed over to her, she became overjoyed when she opened the package and saw her visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng