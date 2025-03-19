A thrift vendor, locally known as okrika seller, has come under fire for refusing to purchase a heel which had a ring

The okrika seller had informed her followers on social media that she found a heel with a ring in it while sourcing for heels and refused to buy it

Some people thought the ring must be valuable and knocked the okrika seller for missing such an opportunity

An okrika vendor based in Lagos, @001_naija, has come under fire on social media for failing to buy a heel with a ring in it.

The heels vendor had announced on TikTok that she had gone to source for heels when she saw the heel, which had a ring inside it.

Okrika seller finds heel which has a ring in it. Photo Credit: @001_naija

Source: TikTok

The lady, who specialises in selling heels, laughed off her discovery and advised ladies never to say yes to a man who can't go all out for a marriage proposal.

She thought the ring in the heel was the handiwork of a man who wanted to propose to his lover in a unique way. She wrote:

"New proposal idea 🤣🤣if your man cant go all out for your proposal dont say YES oo.

"Intentional man."

She posted a video of the heel she found. When someone asked her in the comment section if she bought the heel, the vendor replied:

"I no buy am oo."

This did not sit well with internet users and they knocked the venor.

Okrika seller says she refused to buy a heel with a ring in it. Photo Credit: @001_naija

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Thrift vendor's discovery stirs reactions

Favourite💕💕 said:

"Jesus so you left it?? Waything fit be diamond😳."

Imaobong said:

"Pls tag me for part two after you don go back to buy am."

designbylourifashion said:

"That ring is a diamond ring dear u loose guard if the ring is fake it won’t be shiny like that u no see d stone dt is a diamond seriously."

Mbadiwe philipa said:

"E fit be real diamond oh 🥺 all this thrift stuff most of them cost a lot of money."

Damiete🫧 said:

"But how do you get the ring out?"

Amzzy said:

"Even if e no size Me I go buy am."

hi said:

"If it's thrift??? Comot that ring go to a diamond store nd check if it's real diamond."

Awelle Maris said:

"You made a big mistake not buying that shoe, even if it's just for the ring you could have bought it. someone else will already buy it by now."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an okrika seller had found British pounds in her bale of clothes.

Okrika seller finds strange red cloth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an okrika seller had found a strange red cloth with cowries in her bale.

The businesswoman, who trades in second-hand clothing, discovered the strange cloth with an 'X' sign and cowries inside her bale of clothes. The okrika seller posted a video on TikTok showcasing the red cloth she found in her bale. She wondered why the clothes had such cowries with strange signs.

“We’re opening this bale again, and we saw cowries on this red cloth with this kind of sign," the lady wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng