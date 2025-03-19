A Nigerian lady was left disappointed and speechless after seeing what her neighbour did to her non-stick pot

She said her neighbour had borrowed the pot from her but she did not expect what she saw when it was returned

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the state of the pot and shared what may have spoilt the pot

A Nigerian lady gave her non-stick pot to her neighbour but did not expect the outcome.

When the pot was returned, she noticed that it was in bad condition, making her to lament.

Source: TikTok

In a video by @cicileemah0 on TikTok, she said the neighbour had borrowed the pot from her but returned it in a bad condition.

She shared how she reacted after seeing what her neighbour did to her non-stick pot.

The lady said:

""Thank God the pot is the biggest of the set I have and I don't usually use it. When I first it, I didn't know if I should first cry because ahhhh"

She captioned the video:

"POV: You borrowed your neighbour you non-stick pot."

In the comment section, she added:

"I even told him to come and take the spoon I use not knowing he did not take it and keep using stainless spoon the whole time the pot was with him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's non-stick pot

Many who came across the video were surprised at how the neighbour scratched the pot, while sharing their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@MISSBEAUTY said:

"They use iron sponge wash am."

@Baker&Fragrancevendorinilaro said:

"I can’t borrow you ooo cuz na one I get and na small chops pastry idy use am for. I no go fit cry if someone do this."

@Bazza wenner said:

"The person don’t know how to use it na you for explain give am."

@Baleti Ricch said:

"Like it’s not even the original non stick pot nah why pained the original one don’t crack nor peal like that."

@Cyndera said:

"Omo I no go collect am oo and I no go gree make u pay for damages..."

@Sean Kean said:

"The matter no longer, e go buy am ni. he is now a new pot owner niyen."

@Big Dave said:

"Evidence say food stick. Na beans she cook? Talent in scratching pot self."

Source: Legit.ng