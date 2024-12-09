A pretty Nigerian lawyer celebrated her kind husband, who sponsored her university education

In a viral Facebook post, the woman shared a photo of her husband and a young child as she hailed him

Many who came across the post celebrated the man and applauded the woman for acknowledging him

A Nigerian lawyer, Stella Justice, took to social media to celebrate her husband, who sponsored her university education.

She said the man “captured” her, as she shared a photo of him and a young child.

Lady celebrates her husband who married her after sponsoring her education. Photo: Stella Justice

In a Facebook post, the woman also hailed her husband for marrying her after seeing her through school.

She then asked netizens to greet her husband wherever they saw him.

The lady wrote:

“Na this ODOGWU cãptürëd me. Trained me in the university. Come marry me join. Abeg anywhere you see oga Justice help me greet am.”

Reactions as lawyer hails husband for sponsoring her education

Emma Emmie Okorie said:

"Mr Justice will always be proud of having you as wife. You represent him well. A virtuous woman."

Erastus Ekene said:

"He should thank God that after your graduation,you didnt abandon him."

Jacob Baribefii JB said:

"Oga justice I greet you, you have done well to make this beautiful brain box legal luminary who she is today. God bless you sir. Ur wife is a blessing to our generation."

Ifeanyi C Ugo said:

"God will bless you for choosing him and not leaving him after his impact... Others should learn."

