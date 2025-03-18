A Nigerian lady has expressed her shock on social media after seeing the outrageous price of a small generator

According to her, the generator popularly known as 'I pass my neighbour' is now selling for a whopping N150,000

Social media users who came across her post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's post about the huge price of a popular small generator has caught the attention of social media users.

In her post, she expressed shock over the whopping cost of the generator, commonly known as "I pass my neighbour."

Lady cries out of price of small generator

The lady, identified as @AuntyAdaa on the X app, revealed the generator's current price, which had skyrocketed to N150,000.

Her revelation sparked lots of comments from social media users, who shared their experiences and opinions on the matter.

Many were dismayed by the generator's steep price increase, which has made it unaffordable for some Nigerians.

The generator in question, once a staple in many Nigerian households, has seen its price surge dramatically over the years.

From N5,000, the price had risen to N25,000 before allegedly reaching its current lofty sum of N150,000.

AuntyAdaa wrote:

“I pass my neighbor” generator that used to be N25K. See the price now!!!! N150K. To think that Gen was once sold at 5k and now it’s been sold at 150k is shocking."

Reactions as lady speaks on price of small generator

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Chrislionaire said:

"The first time my parents bought it, it was ₦12k."

Aunty wrote:

"You can see it was also once sold for 6,500. There was once a time the prices were different and it keeps going up."

Lynxz said:

"I remember my dad bought ours for 12k then. Like 2012 o."

Omonna reacted:

"Na powerbank you go use 25k buy now."

IkeGod said:

"Be advised that I bought 'I better pass my neighbor' (big coil) from my homeboy called Okeson those hey days for N14,500. I used it to run a tutorial center in AJ city back in 2008. So, it was actually cheaper than 25k in the past."

Olatunji wrote:

"It's was actually 8,500 in 2008 then move to 14500 in 2014."

Experience said:

"25k is too much. I bought mine in school far back 2011/12 for 13k and with shakara self. The seller still called bike for me to carry it home because I also bought Sound system abi woofer for barely 15k too. I was feeling like a rich man with my beautiful NokiaC3."

FX Picasso added:

"I left Uni last year. I bought a Generator More powerful than "I Pass my neighbour" in my Second year for 30k. That was about 3 years ago. The way everything is Increasing in price is alarming."

Kay added:

"When I was in Uni. we buy them for 8k -12k. There is even one called Birla Yamaha."

