A Nigerian female student has shared her pain on social media after her house rent was increased by her landlord

According to the heartbroken lady, she used to pay N80,000 yearly before it was suddenly increased to N150,000

While narrating the incident, she lamented that she has been hustling too hard like a 'family woman' just to make ends meet

A Nigerian student's recent outburst about her challenge with housing has gotten social media users emotional.

The young lady, who took to TikTok to express her frustration, revealed that her landlord had imposed an unexpected rent increase on his tenants.

Lady cries out over rent increment to N150k Photo credit: @fresh_lily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says rent was increased from N80k to N150k

Identified as @fresh_lily, the heartbroken student shared her pain, explaining that her annual rent had been raised from N80,000 to N150,000.

This increase has left her struggling to make ends meet, despite her best efforts to work hard and save.

With her story, she hoped to bring to bare the challenges faced by many students in Nigeria, who are often forced to cope with rising living costs on limited budgets.

When confronted over the increment, the landlord allegedly told her that if she could not afford the new rent, she should vacate the premises.

Lady frustrated as landlord suddenly increases rent Photo credit: @fresh_lily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Nigeria don finally spoil my early 20s for me. How can house rent increase from N80k to N150k in students area? The man said if we cannot stay, we should park out. Everyday I keep on hustling like a family woman. Even when I save I don't save anything. TINUBU. Students are suffering everybody is crying."

Reactions as landlord increases rent to N150k

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Expensive lamba said:

"Urs is better come anambra state you can’t even find the house of 150k omo talk more of shop likeeee nah only house rent we are hustling for this area God will help us our meter is 6k weekly bcuz prep."

@Aprilfinest said:

"Nigeria still dey try in terms of rent. l pay 900 Euro monthly in a small apartment oo."

@Divy wrote:

"I'm a 100 level student that pays 400k as house rent and 10k utility bill. Fun fact I'm not even up to 19 but nobody believes cuz the hustle have made me older than my age."

@Mine said:

"Girl I paid 500k for a room with kitchen where water doesn’t even run. Omoh I regret my decision,our so called leaders failed us."

@NAOMI said:

"But make una just answer my question, how e take be tinubu now that make landlord increase house rent ?"

@Honeybee said:

"My early 20s is ruined we parked out of our huz early dis year for a wood constructed huz it been really hard to adjust everywhere smells to bad ad also lost my kid bro due to de environment too."

@Beauty braids by Ada Akure added:

"My savings don finish my life don spoil I don Dey old pass my age I Dey work I no Dey see the money, feeding alone Dey kill me since 2018 wey I get admission u no fit go school I Dey work if I save."

Watch the video here:

Lady cries out after renting apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her unenviable experience just two days after renting an apartment and moving in.

According to the lady, she had no idea that the new apartment she rented would be a 'funeral home' for all her appliances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng