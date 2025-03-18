A woman is set to travel to the United Kingdom after her daughter secured a visa for her, but her reaction is trending

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman was not aware that her visa had been approved after the application was submitted

When the document was handed over to her, she became overjoyed when she opened the package and saw her visa

A woman is trending online due to how she reacted after her UK visa application was approved.

The woman's reaction was captured in a heartwarming video posted on TikTok by her daughter.

In the video posted by Mia and Mom, the woman was given the parcel containing her visa to open.

She was unaware that her visa application was approved, so she opened the parcel with a double mind.

When she finally tore it open, it became clear that her that the visa application was a success.

She immediately started jumping and dancing in happiness. The video is captioned:

"Mom's reaction after collecting her passport from the British Embassy. I told my mum to go and collect her passport without telling her that her visa was approved. She was very curios. She was asking my sister questions and she was shaking. I’m the one who applied it so they responded to me not her so she had no idea."

Reactions as lady secures visa for her mother

@Clara said:

"I manifest this blessing for my mama & I."

@Princess Sally said:

"But I think they let you know whether or not they have accepted your application before going to the embassy."

@Amina Sesay said:

"God I manifest this blessing for me."

@Firstoftwo said:

"The reaction is priceless..capturing the moment."

@Veesal said:

"Her hands are shivering. I'm happy for her."

@Black Gold said:

"I manifest this to my mum visiting visa."

@Abi Shay said:

"That was me when i got my visa some years back oo."

@Millicent oseimillicent098@gma said:

"I manifest this blessing for myself and my siblings."

@Brown-skin gal said:

"And she then remembered she is pa public."

@Savage said:

"I tap your blessings for my grandson in Jesus name ameñ."

@chichi146 said:

"Wow the happiness is priceless Happy for her."

@pamperurfeet1 said:

"This will be my reaction tomorrow. So help me God."

@Jarieu Bah said:

"That how I danced at DHL’s office in Freetown. Best day of my life."

@Nana Apprey said:

"Most at times, once there’s a SIM card in the envelope, you’ve gotten the visa."

@userrausha2017 said:

"This was me in 2015 at the British embassy. Glory be to God l was granted a visa."

