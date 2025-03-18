A Nigerian man shared how a private university rejected his PhD application because of missing subjects in his Senior School Certificate Examination

He shared how he was treated differently when he made a PhD application for a similar course abroad

Many who came across the post shared diverse views on the man’s experience as his story went viral

A Nigerian man, Fola Olatunji-David, shared why his PhD application to a private university in the country was rejected.

He stated that the university demanded some subjects which he did not write during his Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) organised by West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Man whose PhD application was rejected in Nigerian university over missing WAEC subjects. Photo: @folasanwo

Source: Twitter

In a post by @folasanwo on X, the man gave his education and academic background, sharing what happened when he applied for a similar course outside the country.

The man said:

“I recently decided to apply to a Nigerian private university for a PhD (my second concurrent) with a major in a space I have worked in since 2015….They told me that since I didn’t study certain subjects in WAEC, I’d be ineligible.

“When I applied for a similar course abroad, I was not only accepted, they transferred certain credits because of my prior education/experience.

“For context, I have 4 university degrees, currently in my 18th cumulative year of full time work - 2/3rd of which have been in senior leadership roles, and I have even lectured in this space. But no, I have to go back in time and write WAEC or do like 2 post grads where I’d likely be the one to explain the practical of what they are teaching to them.

“I lowkey still want to do the degree sha.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as university rejects man’s PhD application

@babalolareal said:

"This sounds like a Nigerian organization that I end a recruitment process with. HND, BSC, currently rounding up MBA. 10 yrs post NYSC solid experience in various industries. Middle level mgr role in the past 4/5 yrs. But yeah; uploading my primary 6 certificate is more important."

@olufisayooduz said:

"Everything is wrong with the Nigerian system. I also didn't have to do any PGD to get a master's degree abroad in Agrifood Economics with my Animal Science degrees from Nigeria. Something that would have been impossible in Nigeria. The sad part is our lecturers are in on it too."

@dirisujay said:

"I wasn't accepted to a masters in the same university I did my bachelor's degree. The same course in which I graduated second best in the department o, because I didn't write one subject in waec."

He shared how private university rejected his PhD application over missing WAEC subjects. Photo: @folasanwo

Source: Twitter

In related stories, a lady dropped out because of rules in a private university while another shared the punishment she was given for laughing in class.

Private university student laments hostel break-in

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian private university student lamented that someone stole all her wigs and used her toilet without flushing.

The young lady shared how the person broke into her hostel room while she went to class to read her books.

People who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady mentioned the name of the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng