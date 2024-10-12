A Nigerian man has taken to social media to showcase a pretty hotel waitress who has caught his attention

According to the Nigerian youth, he decided to be lodging in the hotel everyday because of the hotel waitress

While some internet users gushed over his video with the waitress, others discouraged him from pursuing his interest in her

A young man, @ogkenny123, has revealed online that he is in love with a hotel waitress.

He released a video in which his love interest attended to him in his hotel room.

The man thinks he is in love with the hotel waitress. Photo Credit: @ogkenny123

Source: TikTok

The lady smiled as they interacted inaudibly. @ogkenny123 said she is the reason he lodges in the hotel daily.

The excited youth captured his face to show how happy he was that she attended to him. His TikTok video was met with mixed feelings.

Some people gushed over his clip, while others warned him against asking her out.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to the hotel room video

Shuger ❤️🍉 said:

"Eh be like I go deh work for hotels now 😂😂 love locate me."

Reekado destiny said:

"Abii na the wrong hotel I lodge 😩 cuz I no understand."

omoteahon said:

"But dis girl senior u naaaaa."

blaqdiamond728 said:

"So u won talk say as u dey lodge there u no dey carry girls? and she no dey see them? "

FAMOUS CZER said:

"Dem no dey love hotel waiters 😂😂 u go learn."

sampa5527 said:

"That’s how I fell in love with a hotel waitress and we dated at the end she dated another guest."

Jessica Ugochukwu said:

"Lol, love at first sight duo, God when will my rich customer look my side!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had fallen in love with a waitress who served him food in a hotel room.

Man falls in love with pretty waitress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had fallen in love with a pretty waitress he saw at a restaurant.

He said he totally forgot about food when he set his eyes on her. He shared a few videos of her on his page.

The lady attended to him (@big_vibes_) with smiles and a total sense of professionalism. She went about her job with ease. A few people who reacted to the man's videos said he should leave her alone and let the waitress focus.

