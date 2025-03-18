Drama As Man Takes Lady To Hotel, Orders Azul For Her Boy Disappears Into Thin Air Without Paying
- Hotel authorities held on to a lady who came to a hotel with a man whens it was time to pay the bills
- The man was said to have taken the lady to the hotel and ordered Azul when they got there but he did not pay
- After ordering the expensive drink, the man left the lady at the hotel and disappeared, leaving the lady in trouble
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.