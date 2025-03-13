A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her joy and gratitude for having a husband who makes her life easier

In a video, she happily bragged that her partner always books her flights, regardless of the destination or distance involved

Mixed reactions trailed her video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt expression of gratitude towards her husband has caused a frenzy on social media.

She had taken to TikTok to share her joy and appreciation for having a partner who made her life easier.

Lady appreciates husband for giving her luxury life

Source: TikTok

Lady praises husband who always booked flight for her

The lady, known as @chisomonuoha60 on TikTok, posted a video of herself at an airport, where she proudly declared her husband's thoughtful gestures.

She emphasised the contrast between her comfortable travel arrangements and the alternative and usually comfortable options some married women might be subjected to.

Lady thanks husband who doesn't let her enter night bus

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"You fit use beauty insult me, but I no marry man wey go put me inside night bus gimme 20k for hand. No matter the destination na flight. Dem dey jam pack your fine face for night bus."

This, however, did not sit well with some people who stormed the comments section to criticise her heavily.

Reactions as lady praises husband online

The video garnered a wide range of reactions from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with their opinions.

While some praised the woman's husband for his kindness and consideration, others criticised the lady's choice of words.

@Emmanuel asked:

"Women with competition. Must it be always men? an't u book it yourself??"

@user7797962451371 said:

"All shade seen but na girl way fit book her flight n care get. Better business for herself even if man finally livam i go reply."

@uzorjennifer927 said:

"For only today way you enter flight now you nor want let us hear word."

@kingsley said:

"No mind Onu umu Uwa biko, just enjoy ur Husband money, if E pain them make they go marry there own them come post am."

@SOPHIA reacted:

"God abeg na the plane Dey pain una so?"

@user7199377204481 said:

"You no enter flight until after marriage. And it shows. If care is not taken, your parents haven't flown in an airplane before."

@Bigdreamz said:

"But do you guys realize some people have been flying since their childhood? It’s not a big deal dear and no hate ok."

@anulikaaa reacted:

"How old is this old woman please?"

@akapinaphilsadi reacted:

"So people wey no Dey enter flight no go enter heaven or dem get special award for them talk o."

@Edi said:

"Ontop my data this woman dey insult me chaii na me bring myself com tiktok."

@berryb206 added:

"Can’t someone just burst about her husband in peace na everything Una Dey vex about,it’s just cruise she’s catching."

Watch the video here:

Lady hails husband who sponsored her education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her husband sponsored her tertiary education at the University of Benin.

In a viral video, the lady, who wore a signout shirt, ran towards her husband and jumped on him.

Source: Legit.ng