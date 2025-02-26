A female student in Ibadan has turned to the internet for help over what she saw in her apartment

She was shocked to find plenty insects in different parts of her room and admitted it made her sad

While some people attached meanings to what she saw, others suggested ways to get rid of the insects

A Nigerian lady, @olabambampurity, has cried out on social media after seeing plenty insects in her apartment.

The female student, who stays off campus and schools in Ibadan, said the sight saddened her.

A female student found plenty insects in her room. Photo Credit: @olabambampurity

Source: TikTok

The young lady appealed to netizens to come to her aid as she doesn't know what to do about them.

She made a video showing how the insects covered parts of her room, including the window area. She noted that she can't sleep in the room in that condition.

"When I saw this, I was so sad.

"Like, please, if you know anything, I don't know, I don't know. You guys should come to my aid...

"I cannot sleep in this room. Like, I have to leave this room for them," she said in the video posted on TikTok.

A female student complained on social media about seeing plenty insects in her room. Photo Credit: @olabambampurity

Source: TikTok

Some people said there is a message and meaning to the plenty insects in her room. Some others offered ways to get rid of them.

Watch her video below:

Lady's video stirs reactions

Obinna Nwa Mbaise 😊❤️ said:

"I think you'll have to fumigate the environment."

KARLYPHA said:

"Those things are a blessing 😂 and they are very edible."

presh💕 said:

"Buy snipper pour on that window side and any openings they won’t new your house again it happened to me when I was in school too."

Lashe. T said:

"Was it raining season? Clearly there are bushes nearby."

western_900 said:

"Those are small termites, just get sniper to kill them. They came out because of the small rain."

Felix Christopher said:

"They are actually edible fr... they are attracted to light... cover ur house well when it rains make sure ur windows and doors are well and tight close so they cant penetrate, and try and get an outdoor light for them so they would avoid the indoor light.... when u on ur outdoor light they would just gather around the outdoor light and avoid coming into ur room next time."

kasi.xx_ said:

"Omo…. Catch it and eat."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out after seeing plenty insects in her pot.

Lady sees insects in her TV, laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lamented after seeing insects in her television.

She said her son raised an alarm about the presence of ants in their television, which made her take a closer look.

When she checked it, the woman could not believe her eyes. She wondered how they got into the television.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng