A former banker who relocated to Canada has shed light on her monthly pay while she worked in Nigeria

She compared her earnings in Nigeria to what she makes in Canada in two weeks and hailed the North American country

Her post triggered some internet users who urged her to reveal her expenses in the foreign country

@bobina003 added that she earns more in Canada, saying her two-week pay is more than 1,000 Canadian dollars (over N1 million).

"When I was receiving 80k monthly as salary as a banker in Nigeria (earning more than 1000$ here in two weeks)," Words layered on her TikTok video read.

Speaking further in the comment section, the lady wrote:

"Even as temporary residents they we sum up the money since the day you came to canada and give it to them when you finally get PR, so many benefits."

She added that Canada is a great enabling environment to thrive.

"Canada is a great place to thrive, but it’s important to live within your means and focus on teamwork in your family dynamic. That (the pay) is my own alone my husband is not included."

Reactions trail the former banker's post

Deyinka J said:

"What is the bill you incure in 9ja compare to canada? house per month in Canada is more than 5yrd rent here...."

DeeeeeeEm said:

"God bless you more. Stay focused and God has something great lined up for you and your family."

Olajide🇳🇬Olaolu said:

"As u guys dey reveal una salary, make una dey reveal una expenses join ooo before una give us wey dey Nigeria high BP ooo..."

okunolaolatunde66 said:

"Chai omo na confirm darkness and bondage.... I'm happy for you sister."

Yeslord4691 said:

"1400 in 2weeks =2800 in a month. When you pay your rent and other bills there is hardly any money left. The benefit of living in Canada is not how much you earn but free healthcare/ kid education etc."

❤️❤️Yoruba Steeze ❤️❤️🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"When u mention the amount u earn, pls always remember to add the amount that sum up ur bills at the moment so u don't end up giving people back home the wrong impression."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had left her N200 million business and relocated to the UK.

Lady relocates abroad to work as cleaner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had resigned from her 9-5 work in Nigeria and relocated overseas to work as a cleaner.

According to the lady, she resigned from her job in search of greener pastures overseas and became a cleaner after failing to land a corporate job.

She said the cleaning job is temporary and hopes to overcome her challenges someday.

Source: Legit.ng