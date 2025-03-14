A young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing her husband who never gets tired of eating rice

In a video, she captured herself serving him rice at different times and he happily accepted them without complaining

However, she noted that she had to constantly change the garnishing and type of rice so that it wouldn't appear to be the same food every time

A video that surfaced online captured a Nigerian lady's creative solution to her husband's unrelenting love for rice.

The clip showed the creative wife serving her spouse a variety of rice-based meals, each garnished differently to disguise the repetition.

Lady shows off husband who loves rice

In the funny video shared on TikTok by @pjaysdiary, she confirmed her resourcefulness in presenting rice in diverse forms.

From rice and beans with stew and beef to Jollof rice with eggs and vegetables, and from white rice with fish stew to fried rice with chicken, her culinary efforts were clearly aimed at keeping her husband's rice cravings satisfied.

In her funny caption accompanying the video, she pointed out her husband's ability to consume rice daily without complaint.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your husband can eat rice for a whole month. Just make it different kinds of rice. My husband can win a rice eating competition."

Reactions as lady serves husband rice daily

The viral TikTok video sparked laughter among viewers, who appreciated the lady's ingenuity in catering to her husband's preferred delicacy.

As the video continued to spread, it brought smiles to the faces of many, reminding viewers of the importance of creativity in everyday life.

@Emerald’s_cubao said:

"Ah na me suppose marry am o. I can eat rice."

@Godwin Ann said:

"My own na ogbono soup n semo he can eat that every day."

@ajokeade20214 said:

"See my husband friend he fit eat rice for a whole month without complain. See me here tired of rice."

@Temmytops commented:

"Na bachelor's food before they marry so they are used to eating rice."

@neye_chi asked:

"How long does a bag of rice last your house?"

@Lara's beauty touch said:

"Na my personal be this ooo. Even my husband to be too go know hwfa."

@Expensive Temmie said:

"My aunt husband eat only rice and eba. The only foodstuff you can see in their house is garri and rice."

@Thriftwith_zimara said:

"Na my papa be that he can finish one bag of rice in a month."

@Lolo_Ibile said:

"Think say nah only me de this table my husband does joke with rice."

@AYOMIOTAN GOLD reacted:

"Atleast he like rice. The worst part of this is when u ask what to cook and u hear ANYTHING. What part of food is anything."

@Buike commented:

"Your husband nah from Nepal nothing you wan tell me. I work with Nepal people omor this people dey chop only rice for 2yrs and still keep going omor no changing of food everyday rice."

@Madinat Ilori added:

"That my husband second him and my husband support day live together 1 beg of rice no go reach 2 weeks."

@angelinaanowie said:

"Your husband is my brother oo, rice is the only food i eat in this world."

Watch the video here:

Man eats rice and stew with relish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said being married is a sweet status as it is highly enjoyable especially when one has a good partner.

The man made the statement after his wife served him food, and he was eating and enjoying himself.

