A Nigerian man has said being married is a sweet status as it is highly enjoyable especially when one has a good partner

The man made the statement after his wife served him food, and he was eating and enjoying himself

He was served white rice and stew, and he confirmed that his wife was a great cook after testing the meal

A Nigerian man who recently got married has said marriage is sweet and that he was enjoying himself.

The man made the statement in a video he posted on his TikTok handle.

The man said marriage was sweet. Photo credit: TikTok/Uncle Efezy.

Source: TikTok

In the video he posted, Uncle Efezy showed when his wife served him a delicious meal.

He was served white rice and stew and this made him so happy that he declared marriage as a sweet thing.

The man said he was still in bed when his wife brought the food to him.

Out of joy over the food, the man said he was going to send N500,000 more to his in-laws as an additional bride price for his wife's head.

He said:

"Marriage is sweet. Don’t let them lie to you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man enjoys his wife's food

@Igilarchioma said:

"I believe marriage is sweet I will marry once and marry right I pray God gives me my own soon."

@Queen said:

God go give us an appreciative husband."

@IFEANYI said:

"Because of rice and stew."

@ASA CURRENCY said:

"This is so my fiancé right now our wedding is Next month. Wish me well."

@Good Ness said:

"See as you dea smile, may your smile never cease."

@Mz_tresh said:

"You too love your wife. May the love continue to grow."

@Rechy said:

"I will marry once and marry right."

@the__aurelien said:

"An appreciative husband."

@Kel vin 1 said:

"Marriage sweet mostly on social media, offline na only God no."

@CHUMMY said:

"Why e no go sweet when you Dey always provide."

@kelachi said:

"God go give us appreciative husband."

@Opendoor114 said:

"E sweet because una don marry Dey good ones finish."

@Princess said:

"Yesooh! If you treat your woman well you go enjoy am."

@Didi.ofGod said:

"Me I don’t like rice without plantain o."

@Elizabeth A Abraham said:

"Na my husband be this oo. He be like make my children just carry your cooking skills o if not ehn."

@Ojiugo said:

Marriage sweetoooo,no be play ,if you see the way my dad and mum de take play eheee you go jealous,my dad won’t touch his food until my mum comes

20h ago

8

Reply

View 1 reply

ucapparel0

God hear man🙏i want an appreciative man and a sweet and peaceful home Amen

1d ago

8

Reply

View 4 replies

omos569

The rice is too white. I nr go marry 😂

21h ago

9

Reply

View 3 replies

MRS C 💍❤️

She done finally pack her bag come ur house ? 😂

1d ago

7

Reply

View 3 replies

Omoboye David ibukunola

Try deh post when you Dey cry too

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng