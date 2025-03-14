A Nigerian lady who works in the UK healthcare sector has shared her worries after hearing that the NHS England has been scrapped

The lady said she does not know what the abolishment of the National Health Service England means for her career

After the prime minister made the announcement, the lady said she hoped it would be beneficial in the long run

A lady who works as a healthcare officer in the UK has shared her worries after the abolition of the National Health Service (NHS) England.

The Nigerian lady said she was worried as she did not know what the scraping meant for her and other healthcare workers.

Lady laments as UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announces the abolition of NHS England. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayosworld0, NHS England and Getty Images/Samir Hussein.

She said she was not sure how the announcement by Sir Keir Starmer affects her directly or indirectly.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Ayo, said she hopes the scrapping of the NHS England would mean something good in the long run.

Her words:

"HNHS has been scrapped. I usually do not do breaking news, but today, when I read and saw that the NHS has been scrapped, that is more or less our industry or where I work. I begin to wonder how that affects us directly or indirectly. The NHS now is going to be directly under the government. There is not going to be NHS England, anything like that anymore. Healthcare is going to be under the government care. What does that mean for us? We do not know, but some people are saying it is going to cause austerity and things are going to be difficult. But some people are saying that it is a way of reducing the dual roles of the NHS and to also reduce the time of waiting."

The UK Prime Minister is merging the NHS England and the DHSC. Photo credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool.

Why was NHS England scrapped by Keir Starmer?

The NHS England is the body that runs the NHS in England, which has been in existence since 2013.

In a big move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer merged the NHS England with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), run by the health secretary, Wes Streeting. NHS England has 15,000 staff, The Guardian UK reports.

Through various health trusts, the NHS as a whole employs about 1.5 million people.

According to The Guardian UK, the NHS England, which has a budget of £200 billion, manages and oversees the whole of the health service in England, including its 1.5 million staff.

The prime minister said he was merging NHS and DHSC to “cut bureaucracy” and bring health “back into democratic control”.

He said:

“I don’t see why decisions about £200bn of taxpayer money on something as fundamental to our security as the NHS should be taken by an arm’s length body, NHS England. And I can’t, in all honesty, explain to the British people why they should spend their money on two layers of bureaucracy [NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care]. That money could and should be spent on nurses, doctors, operations, GP appointments.”

Reactions as NHS England is abolished

@Peekaboo said:

"He is Abolishing NHS England agencies. Pls read the news again."

@The Yuniq Sisters said:

"NHS England, which is an agency that manages NHS, not NHS."

@ElizabethUdi said

"Since NHS England came into place, they have ruined the NHS as a whole. NHS England is the middle man that Tories created to loot money from the NHS. It's about time it goes and it's actually a positive."

