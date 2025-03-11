Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has supervised the demolition of parts of the Gishiri community in Katampe District, Abuja

During the exercise in the FCT, Abuja, Wike explained that the demolished structures were built on a road corridor

According to the incumbent FCT minister, the action became necessary due to the alleged failure of the affected residents to relocate

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Tuesday, March 11, declared that 'enough was enough'.

As reported by Vanguard, Wike warned squatters who might want to sabotage ongoing road construction in the territory to have a rethink as the federal government is resolved to pull down offending structures.

The Punch also noted Wike's remarks.

Addressing dwellers of Gishiri community affected by the ongoing construction of the Arterial Road N20, Wike said he had approved compensation for them and also went ahead to even make provision for their relocation. The former Rivers state governor, however, expressed displeasure that despite the purported friendly posture of the current administration, certain elements in the community had allegedly blocked the contractor handling the project from proceeding with its work.

Wike said:

“You would realise that I have been here for more than four times. We have sat down with the community leaders and their chief. I have told them the need for them to cooperate with the government so that the contractor, the CGC, will be able to correct this road and then hand it over by May.

"The traditional ruler, of course, pleaded with us to give them one week. The money for compensation has been made available and we did also promised them that as part of that, we will make available somewhere they can relocate.

“But with all these assurances, it does appear from what I got in the report that work is not going on. And I did inform the traditional ruler that this work has to go on and that enough was enough. No government would fold its arms and allow people to sabotage her. It is for the interest of the public, and not as if anybody is coming to acquire land to build houses.

“So I called them from Milan that I am going to be personally here to supervise this demolition and that is what I came for, letting them know that it is no longer going to be business as usual.

“We are doing good for the public and the public will not be happy that we are doing good for them? I don’t know what that means. We have given them enough time.”

Wike begins fresh demolition in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) led by Wike kicked off a demolition exercise in Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, targeting 50 illegally constructed duplexes and bungalows.

Mukhtar Galadima, director of the Department of Development Control, emphasised that land grabbers erected the structures without necessary approvals.

Galadima clarified that the southwest area of Sabon Lugbe falls within the Phase 5 District of the Federal Capital City (FCC), warning that the department would crack down on land grabbers and advised potential buyers to verify property legitimacy before purchasing.

