A Nigerian lady in Ireland shared her testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She shared how her husband got a job with a triple of his former salary after settling in Ireland from UK

Many who came across her testimony shared their thoughts on the lady’s testimony after she announced how he got the job

A Nigerian lady in Ireland, Ifeoluwa Ayobeji-Ogundeji got people talking as she shared her testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She shared how her husband landed a job after months of searching as her family relocated to Dublin.

She shared the testimony of her husband's job after joining Hallelujah challenge. Photo: @ifeayobeji, @nathanielblow

Source: Twitter

In a segment tagged “dress/act like your miracle” during Hallelujah Challenge, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a tweet by @ifeaboyeji on X, the woman shared how she and her husband participated in the challenge and he got a job

Man gets job with 3x former pay

In the lengthy tweet, the lady shared how her husband had been struggling to get a job since he moved from the United Kingdom to Dublin.

She said:

“In January 2024, I moved to Dublin Ireland from the Uk where I was residing with my husband as I got a job offer in Dublin. My husband was working in the Uk so he could not join immediately, later in the year he joined me in Dublin and has been shuttling Dublin and Uk for over a year.

“It was really stressful and draining for us the whole year and it became important for us to settle in Dublin as a family. My husband has been looking for a job in Dublin and we have just been praying about it and trusting God.

“This Hallelujah Challenge it was top of the list of what we wanted God to do in our family. We dressed like our miracle both times we were told and danced. Pastor Nath, the way God answered our prayer was mind-bloowing!! I used to be amazed when I hear people testify that they got a double or triple increase in their salary.

“Pastor Nath the job my husband got in Dublin is triple his salary in the UK. The mind-bloowing thing is they added jara on top of what he had proposed when they asked him for how much he wanted and even a 10% bonus.”

Nigerian lady whose husband secured good job in Ireland after they joined Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @ifeayobeji

Source: Twitter

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail woman’s testimony

@Moses_amuta said:

"What a mind-bloowing testimony. I tap into this amazing testimony for my daughter and husband, too, in Jesus name. Congratulations, and may the Lord perfect all that concerns you and your family, too."

@Ejinrin said:

"This is the kind of miracle my life needs right now because we are in almost exactly the same situation. Congratulations to your family. Thank You, Jesus."

In related stories, a lady wore a wedding ball gown for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and wedding invitation to signify her prayer request.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng