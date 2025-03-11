A young Nigerian man has shared his experience with a generous Fulani man who always gives him free tiger nuts

According to him, the Fulani man always gave him gifts whenever they met, and on one occasion, he made a surprising request

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming story of a young Nigerian man and a generous Fulani man has captured the attention of social media users.

The Nigerian man took to TikTok to share his experience with the Fulani man, who had been consistently gifting him tiger nuts whenever they met.

Fulani man requests to be man's brother Photo credit: @042_oluwa_ndi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man reacts as Fulani man requests brotherhood

According to the man identified as @042_oluwa_ndi, the Fulani man subsequently made a request, expressing his desire to form a brotherly bond with the Nigerian man.

In his words:

"My Fulani friend said he can't pass without dashing me tigernut. He wishes to be my brother. I don't know why his birthday is fast approaching. What should I give him? What do they appreciate? I want to gift him."

As the Fulani man's birthday approached, the Nigerian man sought suggestions from his online followers on what gift would be appreciated by his new friend.

Man narrates his experience with Fulani friend Photo credit: @042_oluwa_ndi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail man's experience with Fulani friend

The Nigerian man's video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users praising the Fulani man's kindness and generosity.

The booming friendship between the two men from different cultural backgrounds confirmed the importance of building bridges between communities.

@Amakanze oramah said:

"But him kaftan, cross bag and some airtime. they appreciate airtime so much because they always call home. if u have more u can buy mat for him too. Fews words of encouragement and appreciation will."

@monibecca said:

"Buy him airtime so he can call people he doesn’t know from anywhere."

@Rikky Berry said:

"I didn’t call my bike man for 2 days Nah so I hear knock for my gate ma you no call me."

@Phoenix said:

"They are presently fasting, A customized praying mat with his name on it, A shawl, maybe and you can present it to him in the evening, so you can go with a basketful of fruit to break with."

@VIBEZ_WITH_DONALD said:

"Be His brother then. that's the best gift you can give him. he just wants you as a brother. people like this will go extra mile to protect your interest. treat him as if he was your brother or best fr."

@Eddy Nicky reacted:

"I saw this aboki guy, he was hungry but I had no money with me, but I just bought shawarma and suya and I gave everything to him."

@ꨄSmallieꨄ said:

"Una don start oo first na aboki for bike now this one na aboki for tiger nut na to go find aboki for sugar cane for my self."

@BillyPolice2 added:

"Sallah is approaching, u can get him a material or ask him if he's going home 4 Sallah, if he has kids, buy them clothes, am sure he will."

Watch the video here:

Lady gifts Lekki woman cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared a video of how she helped a woman in Lekki, Nigeria, eight months ago.

The video went viral on TikTok and many people donated money to support the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng