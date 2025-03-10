A Nigerian lady has become a citizen of Brazil and she is now enjoying many perks that come with her new status

The lady said she has resigned from her nine-hour job, and she took up a job that she does for four hours a day

She said her former job was giving her a lot of stress, unlike the new one that she finishes quickly and goes home

A Nigerian lady has shared the experience she is having in Brazil where she lives and works.

According to the lady, she has become a Brazilian citizen and this enables her to enjoy some perks in the country.

The lady says she is now working for four hours daily. Photo credit: TikTok/@lorianeabii.

Source: TikTok

One of the benefits she got by becoming a citizen of Brazil is that she was able to resign from her job.

In a video posted on TikTok, Lorian Nikki said her former job was a nine-hour job per day.

However, the new job she took only allows her to work for four hours a day, giving her more time to rest.

She said she was able to get the job because she has become a citizen of Brazil and she has some benefits.

The lady says she became a citizen of Brazil and she is enjoying some benefits. Photo credit: TikTok/@lorianeabii and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: TikTok

The new job is flexible, and the lady said sometimes she forgets she has a job.

She said:

"Sometimes I forget I have a job. because there is so much time for me to move around."

While talking about what she does in her new job, she said she cleans the streets and quickly goes home.

She said:

"Hellow guys join me as I go to my four-hour job. I had to quit my nine-hour job to be able to secure this job. I got this job from the Prefectorial of São Paulo. So what I do in the job, I go to the park, clean the park. After four hours, I'm done. There are some main jobs in Brazil that looks very easy but you need to be able to secure the job. So what happened is I have become a Brazilian citizen so I needed to tap into the government system. I'm done with the job and I'm on my way home."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares the job she does in Brazil

@olawunmi Bolarinwa said:

"Please ma help me my is please ma my son is Sao Paulo you need job ma help ma."

@ROYALBLOODCHURCHBOI said:

"Please help me I need a job, I'm living here in Sao Paulo."

@Amicable said:

"Nice one less stressful."

@whatapp112 said:

"Your work will bring more blessings."

@prosper said:

"Wow!!! Nice! Now you will have time for yourself and for other important things."

