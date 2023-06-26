A mother booked a flight as a way to reward her child's sterling academic performance with a first flying experience

The mother said that despite the delay they had on the road, she had to change at the airport before they boarded their flight

People who watched her video were surprised that she has a grown daughter despite how flat her stomach looked

A mother who runs a teeth-whitening business surprised her daughter after the girl came first in her class.

The mother (@kingemmy52) gave the girl her first flight experience as she shared a video that captured every part of the moment.

Kid got scared during flight

After booking the local flight, the mother said that they arrived at the airport late because their taxi driver kept making unnecessary stops on the way.

While they were on the plane, the girl held tightly to her mother as she started praying. The woman stated that the girl's reaction was quite funny to her.

Fortune said:

"You have a child?"

Odo Sunday Kingsley said:

"Best mummy ever."

Carine Nash said:

"It's so thoughtful of u swhrt more love."

Ogechukwu said:

"So dem no Dey lap for plane me when b don dey plan to follow my frd mama make she lap me."

Asha k said:

"Instead of going straight to bored the plan u went to change."

Hope said:

"Your daughter is your blessing from God. God bless you and protect you in Jesus Christ name. she will be always the 1st. the head and not the tail."

melody1734 said:

"16.5 or 60.5 because I am lost. My average scores are 80% upwards and I still don’t get this."

Reena said:

"This is what we call Odowgwu mummy."

aba jnr said:

"You both are so cute."

Another kid got scared during flight

