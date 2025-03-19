A distraught mother of two has turned to the internet to share her problem with her husband, who travelled abroad

According to the woman, he has stopped picking her calls and allegedly ran away with all the money they saved up together

The woman mentioned his full name and threatened to post his picture if he doesn't make amends

A Nigerian woman has cried out on TikTok after being unable to reach her husband, who travelled out of Nigeria.

The woman shared her story with TikTok user, @menandwomenpalava, and it went viral on the social media platform.

The mother of two claimed her husband ran away with the money they saved together and stopped taking her calls.

She said they have two kids and they had taken loans, borrowed money from family and friends, with a promise to refund them as soon as her husband starts making money abroad.

However, that has not been the case. The woman lamented being in debt and mentioned her husband's full name - Tajudeen Adebanjo. She threatened to release his picture if he doesn't come to his senses. Her story shared on TikTok by @menandwomenpalava read:

"My husband ran away with all our money, he travelled abroad and stopped picking my calls, we have 2 children together, a boy and a girl.

"We saved over 20 million naira together, and we also collected loans, borrowed from friends and family, with promise that he will be sending me money to offset the debt...Now I am in debt.

"His name is Tajudeen Adebanjo. Should I post his picture?"

Reactions trail the woman's story

olami said:

"One adebanjo have abandoned me with 2 kids his not calling going to 2 month am still waiting for the outcome it's well."

user5765575530729 said:

"Be calming down madam u go get your money e no easy tthere ooo but guy fit go give white lady bele ooo."

Adey Ashabi said:

"Don't, traveling is not what u think, u make a mistakes to even write his name, u people have children together, think of the future of those children, remember social media is not for peaceful home."

HandsomeFabshef said:

"The guy should respond and do d needful because this woman smiling will go extra mile to bring u down."

Otunba Engr. Mustapha Lusty said:

"Dont post him, ensure u know his real situation wherever its, lets his friends and families be involved, avoid disgracing the father of ur children."

Alhaja Olabisi said:

"No for now because of the children,just be patient,just for a while because it is not easy over there too."

Se.xy Dayana🌹(ADV) said:

"No don't, abroad is not easy wait a little maybe he is going through difficulties over there."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman had dumped her husband at the airport in the UK after he joined her overseas.

Nigerian man catches wife cheating in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who moved to the UK with his wife had cried out after catching her cheating.

According to the heartbroken man, they moved to the UK in 2023 and have no children. He recounted returning from his night shift earlier than expected only to catch his wife in the act.

"I came back hours earlier from night shift and I met a man sleeping on my bed with my wife. We just moved to the UK late last year and have no kids. She is the student and I have been working full time. I woke the man up and told him to leave. I have not said a word since it happened. I am just weak," he narrated.

