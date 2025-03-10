A female student of Nile University, a private tertiary institution located in Abuja, has taken netizens on a tour of her hostel

The proud resident of the off-campus hostel likened it to a hotel, saying she is always bored outside it

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the hostel as some people pointed out things they saw in her hostel room

An undergraduate at Nile University, a private multidisciplinary varsity established in 2009 and situated in Abuja, has shown internet users what her hostel looks like.

The young lady, identified as @ugoatealot on TikTok, gave people a tour of the hostel's interior, likening its structure to a hotel.

A female student showed netizens her hostel. Photo Credit: @ugoatealot

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she was filmed as she walked into the well-lit building, played darts and briefly drank water from a water dispenser positioned on the passage.

She then entered her room and showcased its interior in seconds. Her room had a small fridge, an air conditioner and a bed frame.

Legit.ng learnt that the hostel is situated off-campus. At the time of this report, the lady's video has garnered 1.3 million views.

A female student of Nile University flaunted her hostel online. Photo Credit: @ugoatealot

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Nile University off-campus hostel stirs reactions

Jean-Pierre🧸♣️ said:

"Y'all should calm it's off campus hostel. Nile hostel doesn't look like this.

"Just the same way in federal unis there are people who have apartment close to the schools. that's how it is too. they have off campus hostels for those that don't want to be in the hostel.

"And it's more expensive than staying in campus. it all depends on your choice and account balance."

Yourloyalhouseboy📿❤️ said:

"Am I the only one that noticed the prayer mat?"

m a r x i t i m z👻 said:

"I saw something beside the window."

@ravelorde999 said:

"This girl lowkey motivates me to hustle. She’s my type and I no go like person like her to suffer."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female student of the University of Lagos had shown off her beautiful hostel.

Wigwe University flaunts her hostel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Wigwe University student had flaunted her school's hostel.

The excited female student took netizens on a tour of her hostel kitchen, room, toilet and other parts of the expensive school built by the late CEO of Access Bank Herbert Wigwe.

She threw a shade at other universities, saying they would assume her hostel is a hotel. Her 16-second video sent social media users into a frenzy. The lady is one of the pioneer students of the costly private university.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng