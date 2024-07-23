A student of UNILAG shared a day in her life which included moving from her hostel to the school and returning in the evening

A young UNILAG student recently shared her daily routine, providing a glimpse into the life of a dedicated student balancing academics and everyday challenges.

Her day starts early as she wakes up at 4 am to study for her upcoming exams, which are just a week away.

UNILAG student speaks. Photo credit: @ade_rike

Source: TikTok

After a few productive hours, she goes back to sleep at 6 am, catching a few more hours of rest before getting up again at 10 am to prepare for school.

After a long day of lectures which ended by 8 pm, she makes a quick stop at a local market to buy some food. With her essentials in hand, she treks back to her hostel, a manageable 20-minute walk from the campus. The video was posted by @ade_ri_ke.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Drizzy said:

“Unilag new hall Or moremi?”

Aybanks wrote:

“For this same Unilag.”

Khaleesi commented:

“Nah light dey person hostel Lautech go dey dry wire ni.”

Adeleye Esther:

“Please is sociology a good course cause that's what I chose to study.”

MedoJb:

“Please when can I come carry the food. This Unilag is draining.”

Adeleye Esther:

“Hold your money along, because there rent is not small money.”

Raidd:

“Unilag is beautiful unlike my school (esut).

Samuel:

“Una dey find X for accounting?”

Tomi:

“What’s the name of your hostel cause it looks so nice.”

Big Vee:

“Me way wan enter unilag through Jupeb, omo how me wan do am like this.”

Source: Legit.ng