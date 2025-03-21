An expectant Nigerian lady has displayed the wads of cash she saw after breaking open her piggy bank

According to the pregnant lady, she started saving money in her piggy bank from the day she found out she would be having a baby

The amount she took out of her piggy bank has elicited mixed reactions among women, with some drawing inspiration from it

A pregnant lady has shown netizens the amount she took out of her piggy bank after breaking it.

The expectant lady said she began putting money in the piggy bank when she found out she is pregnant.

She made a video of the amount realised and posted it on TikTok. She asked netizens how much they think was in the piggy bank.

"So I decided to start saving when I discovered I was pregnant... look at the outcome💃🕺🤸🏻 How much do you think is there?" she wrote.

Mixed reactions trailed the pregnant lady's cash display. Some women said it inspired them to save when pregnant.

Reactions trail expectant mum's savings

Muslimatbaby🧚‍♂️😍 said:

"I did too but one day everything disappear 😢 not knowing nah thief I Dey keep am for 😩."

Yemi ✨ said:

"It how I’ve been saving inside kolo since January 1st for no specific reasons 😂😂😂😂Sometimes I wonder how much is there by now 😂December I go break am 😂."

patience heart 💕 said:

"I plan all saving method 🥺 food no gree me oo, I even borrow myself money to eat that I will pay back, today I said no, I must save what hubby send for craving, 😅I go buy food again after the promise."

har lee marh ozuveva said:

"How i go take save when after hubby done give me money to eat my cravings i will still borrow from myself."

Merit ❤️ said:

"My own fit don reach half of your own, it's just two months I started saving."

Adetemi15 said:

"I don see what I will do next pregnancy why u no post this early even when I Dey 5month self I will have started."

Mumcy Sameer🥰 said:

nah because you have money my sis my EDD is next month I never buy pin 😢😢 i no even see money chop wetin i want."

Folashade said:

"Shebi na person husband give money she go save except antenatal money even antenatal money don’t come in some time so how I go save."

