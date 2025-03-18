To satisfy her pregnancy craving, a pregnant woman woke up her husband at midnight and told him she desired to dance

The man turned on his torchlight and played a song on his phone, which his pregnant wife happily danced to

A video of the expectant mum showcasing her dance moves has elicited mixed reactions on social media

A pregnant woman, @blessingimoh852, has recounted how she satisfied her pregnancy craving to dance at midnight.

She said she woke her husband in the middle of the night and informed him of her desire to dance.

To help his wife satisfy her craving, the man put on his torchlight and played a song from his phone.

He watched as his pregnant wife danced excitedly to the song. The woman posted a short clip of herself dancing and captioned it:

"This day I woke hubby in the middle of the night to tell him that I want to dance, he turned on torchlight and played music from his phone and I got excited.

"Pregnancy sha."

Commenting on her husband's reaction, she wrote:

"He was just laughing at me😂you can hear from the background."

Her TikTok video elicited mixed reactions online.

Pregnant woman's dance generates reactions

diamond williams🇳🇬🇩🇪 said:

"I think say nah only me do, after dance my husband will say nah my fault I no go blame you."

Bolaji said:

"Hmmmm during my boy own, I must eat inside pot ooo with my hand and on the floor."

Ayinke ade said:

"Steps dey cry abeg which kind dance be dis."

Anointed peacefully said:

"The baby mummy u being too lazy, we need some exercise 😂😂😂, go baby u got the moves."

Bums4u said:

"Hormones are crazy 😂😂😂I once got mad at my husband for not reading my mind😂😂I was craving for ice cream 😂😂😂."

Rumble 😈 baby ❤️ said:

"Make una nor mind her ,Na step way she must do before she go meeting 🙏😩😏🤣😂...dem don dey call her already."

Brenda fassie ♑️said:

"Make I no just see hot sun, you see the sand go Dey smell like gelato 😂😂 I chop sand steady."

LONER😢🥲💔 said:

"Shoutout to ladies that have a caring partner that supported them during this journey ❣️❣️❣️and shoutout us way the guy no send our papa."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was stunned when his pregnant wife told him to brush his teeth at 4:43 a.m.

Pregnant woman boils corn at midnight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman was caught boiling corn at midnight to satisfy her craving.

The woman's husband caught her and posted a video of his wife satisfying her pregnancy craving at an odd hour of the day.

"My pregnant wife waiting patiently for her corn to cook by noon. The corn is finally ready. She had to use her bare hand to collect the corn but it was too hot. The corn's hotness did not allow her to eat the corn but she ate it anyways," he narrated.

