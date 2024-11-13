A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to showcase the money she saw after breaking her piggy bank

She used a knife to open the small wooden box and arranged the new naira notes neatly on the floor after taking them out

A video of the lady breaking her piggy bank and displaying the money she found has stirred mixed reactions

After saving diligently in her piggy bank for an undisclosed period, a woman, @chommyking1, decided to break it open.

@chommyking1 took to TikTok to show netizens how she opened her piggy box and the money she took out of it.

She broke her piggy bank. Photo Credit: @chommyking1

Source: TikTok

In a short clip, @chommyking1 used a small knife to open the wooden box and poured the money on the floor.

She had saved up only the new N1k denomination. In another video, she arranged the wads of N1k notes on the floor and hailed herself.

"I try jari," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

People react to the money she saved

😍PERPETUAL🌹💛🥰 said:

"This would have been me breaking my saving box, buh people way dey my house no allow am rest."

Love✨ said:

"December don set."

Ruthie baby said:

"It's takes strong mind to do it though i pray let my own be much also i will open mine next month."

Apesinholla said:

"I opened mine yesterday night got 205k though was not too serious with it."

user2153040701688 said:

"Abeg how una dey take dey get mind de save dis kin money....if na me my mind no go rest ...any small thing I don go Carry broom."

Mary Kate said:

"As I Dey save money the money they save me the next day."

queensperfumery said:

"Abeg who want make we start dis saving challenge next year."

ife girl said:

"Una dey try oh, my husband eeh, that man fit dey save billions somewhere and i no know."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had broken her piggy bank after 10 months of saving.

Lady breaks her piggy bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had broken her piggy bank after months of saving.

The lady was spotted in a video happily counting the many naira notes she brought out from the small box.

Responding to some comments, the lady said she has been saving her money since 2023. The money she brought out was in different denominations, but she didn't mention the amount she could save.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng