A beautiful young woman has captivated netizens on social media after showing off the content of her kolo box

In a trending video, she expressed her gratitude to God after counting the huge wads of cash she saved inside the box

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A young lady's impressive wads of cash, carefully stored in a kolo box, has left many netizens in awe.

The lady shared a captivating video showing her accumulated wealth from January to December, 2024.

Lady breaks piggy box after many months Photo credit: @chimmy_wills/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady saves huge cash in savings box

With gratitude, the lady identified @chimmy_wills attributed her financial success to divine providence.

The video featured neatly arranged bundles of cash, which she proudly flaunted with a huge smile on her face.

"Wait for it. God is the greatest. My kolo savings from January to December. Guess how much?" she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady flaunts money she saved

TikTok users reacted massively, congratulating the lady on her huge achievement.

@Gentle baddie said:

"No be for people like us way dey always get family problems."

@Mhizrit said:

"My water people no go let me, whenever I tried shaving, my saving box dey always vanish so I kukumA rest o."

@AG Beauty Lounge said:

"Na person wey get amojukuro fit put money inside kolo oo no be person like me cus in the next minute I don go open am."

@Big baby Jessy reacted:

"How una take Dey save money if I one try save na the money go save me the next day."

@splendooot said:

"Wow be like I go buy for 2025."

@Vee added:

"Where una dey see friends wey dey help una count money. My friends no fit help me count my money they go thief am finish."

Lady finally breaks piggy box, flaunts cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady finally smashed her piggy bank after saving money in it for many months.

The TikToker named Innocentia Olisa revealed that she started dropping money in the home bank in 2021.

