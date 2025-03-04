A Nigerian bricklayer has captured the attention of netizens with his energetic dance moves at a construction site

In the video posted on TikTok, the happy worker danced with reckless abandoned while recording himself in action

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to applaud him for his jovial demeanour

A Nigerian bricklayer has become a viral sensation after showing off his amazing energy and dance moves.

A video revealed the labourer's happy personality as he danced with reckless abandon at a construction site.

Bricklayer bursts into dance at construction site Photo credit: @oghenovo2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bricklayer shows off impressive dance moves

His carefree demeanour and positive attitude to work were evident in the video, leaving netizens in awe.

As the video posted via his account @oghenovo2, made its way on TikTok, it sparked admiration and accolades from viewers worldwide.

Many flocked to the comments section to express their delight and appreciation for the bricklayer's joyous display, praising his zest for life and positivity.

Bricklayer dances happily at construction site Photo credit: @oghenovo2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

For the bricklayer, his dance video was likely a brief, feel-good strategy to deal with the pressure of a long day's work.

Little did he know, his lively performance would go on to captivate and inspire countless others.

Reactions as bricklayer dances at construction site

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Ahkosua Pretty said:

"No one is talking about how neat the job looks."

@Thriftwitholly said:

"Oga as you make me smile this evening happiness nor go ever finish for you life."

@Amelia Williams wrote:

"When you look back and suddenly remember that this is someone's dad hustling but still making out time to be happy."

@Jenniee Signature said:

"Am happy that u are happy dis is just too beautiful too watch daddy."

@Mummy R's Beauty said:

"God bless you more Brs this made my Day you don't need Thrillon to be Happy. Stay Blessed Sir."

@David Shine El Adeoy added:

"I pray your happiness lasts forever and nothing will take this joy from you. Stay happy always."

@𝓪𝓶𝓪 added:

"You’d be shocked that just this his video would get him a lot of work offers !!! Y’all posting bad comments just scroll! he’s a happy man!!!"

@Nonye reacted:

"God bless the works of your hands as you dance with happiness and do your job neatly."

See the post below:

Bricklayers dance at construction site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groups of bricklayers working at a construction site showed how happy they were with their job in a video.

The men danced while packing sand with shovels as they created an amazing choreography that got reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng