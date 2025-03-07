A young Nigerian man has shared his mother's hilarious reaction after treating her to a meal at a fancy restaurant

In a video, the woman was seen sitting at the table with an unsatisfied look after seeing the food that she was served

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok shared their similar experiences in the comments

A young Nigerian man's attempt to treat his mother to a fancy dining experience ended in a hilarious way.

The woman's unimpressed reaction to the upscale restaurant's cuisine left social media users in stitches.

Mum requests for amala after son took her to restaurant Photo credit: @boy_iyanu1/TikTok.

Woman dissatisfied with food served at restaurant

The funny incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok by her son identified as @boy_iyanu1.

The clip showed the woman sitting at a table at the high-class restaurant, her face giving off dissatisfaction as she surveyed the food before her.

Clearly unaccustomed to such cuisine, she requested for a more familiar dish, Amala, a traditional Nigerian staple.

Nigerian woman unimpressed with food served at restaurant Photo credit: @boy_iyanu1/TikTok.

Upon hearing this and seeing the look on his mother's face, her son burst into laughter over his mother's behaviour.

"POV: You took your African mother to a restaurant and they served her food. Wait for her reaction. I prefer Amala," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man takes mum to restaurant

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@𝔸𝕕𝕖𝕆𝕞𝕠𝔸𝕕𝕖𝟘𝟞 said:

"I sure say no be the food they make her vex na the price of the food they make her vex."

@moneybliss0 said:

"Y'all saying she's angry because of the price you're wrong. She's actually angry because the food was served with Pako not plate and she know Amala will never be served like this."

@9iceman2030 reacted:

"If you give her the money make she cook am for home nah that kind thing she want."

@ibukunoluwa commented:

"I swear Ibadan too like amala my mummy is from Ibadan if she no chop amala for a day something fit do her."

@TREATS&EVENT IN IBADAN/SAKI said:

"My mum no go even gree follow you nah from house she go ask say aw much be everything wey you wan buy for her? If you come tell her she go tell say make you bring money."

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN IBADAN added:

"I told my mum I wanted to buy her cold stone ice cream she asked for the price and I told her she said I should use the money to buy her data."

Watch the video here:

Man takes his mother to fine restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing a young man and his mother in a restaurant as he gave her a treat stirred conversations online.

The grateful Nigerian man said that each time he made his mother happy, things went well for him in his life.

