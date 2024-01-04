A young Nigerian man has shared his experience after visiting a restaurant to order a rare steak

The rare steak looked uncooked in the photos which he shared via the X app and people wondered why it was so

A wave of humourous anecdotes from netizens trailed the photos as they shared their steak-related experiences

A Nigerian man ordered a rare steak for the first time outside the country, only to be taken aback by its appearance.

Unbeknownst to the man identified as @AjeboDanny on X, rare meant that the steak would be cooked to a minimal degree, resulting in a reddish and seemingly undercooked appearance.

Man displays food he was served at restaurant Photo credit: @AjeboDanny/X

Man’s surprising rare steak experience trends

The unexpected sight left him with a humorous observation, jokingly mentioning that the steak seemed alive as if one could hear the cow still breathing.

He wrote;

“Ordered rare steak for the first time but nobody told me rare meant alive. If you put your ears close to the meat you can hear the cow still breathing.”

Netizens react to man’s experience with steak

The man's steak adventure didn't go unnoticed as netizens flocked to share their amusing stories about steak.

The online community embraced the opportunity to recount their encounters with this popular meat dish.

@EbereCFC reacted:

“This one don done seff, there's one I saw yesterday, omo e still deh chop grass.”

@that_y said:

“Don't you have a small bag or serviette to wrap that thing and take home and cook it well?? My money can't waste nau.”

@neishunk reacted:

“Is this healthy?”

Obinna reacted:

“Wait until you order medium rare and it's burnt and tastes like charcoal, there's no winning with these damm steaks.”

@NnekaAgu_ reacted:

“Lol, I guess that's how you like your steak, I like mine half cooked, that way I don't get to see much blood or any blood at all.”

Source: Legit.ng