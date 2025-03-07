A young man has narrated how he ran into a problem with airport security because of his fake iPhone

According to the man, the airport security took away the iPhone because it failed the scanner testing

He shared the security concern that the airport officials had about the phone and how he got it out of desperation

A man, @igezalomxhosa, has recounted how he almost lost his freedom because of a fake iPhone he had purchased.

@igezalomxhosa said his phone was taken away by the airport security because it failed a scanner check.

A man said he was almost arrested because of his fake iPhone Stock photo of an airport for illustration. Photo Credit: AzmanJaka, TikTok/@igezalomxhosa

Source: Getty Images

Problem with the iPhone

The man said he had got the iPhone from a random seller online, adding that the airport security thought he was hiding drugs in it. He wrote on TikTok:

"POV Your iPhone is taken away by airport security cause it failed the scanner. That's what I get for buying an iPhone from DM for prices.

"Almost lost my freedom because of a fake iPhone. The security thought I was hiding drugs in it."

Explaining further in the comment section, he said he paid 15k of his country's currency for the phone and that the seller claimed it was brand new, unknown to him that it was not.

"...Paid 15k for a phone. There is a lot that happened...

"The seller said it was brand new. I didn’t know better. I was desperate."

He admitted, in the comment section, that he ignored red flags about the phone..

"There were so many red flags about that phone. But I ignored them because I didn't have a phone."

A man encountered problem at the airport because he had a fake iPhone which failed scan testing. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Andrey Popov

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail the man's airport experience

user19506608625518 said:

"😂😂😂I would cry."

siasalie1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂I wanted to talk about this but was shy."

Me⚘️ said:

"If you're serious, please tell us where you bought it, and show that phone to us. full details."

Narc said:

"You can also buy pre-owned from iStore....you really do not need to purchase from "DM for prices"people."

Source: Legit.ng