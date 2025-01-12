An Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja was cancelled after a passenger blocked the aisle, insisting that her checked luggage be loaded

Her behaviour forced the airline to cancel the flight, leading to angry reactions from other passengers

It took the intervention of airline staff and FAAN security to prevent the angry passengers from attacking the disruptive individual

An Ibom Air flight scheduled to depart Uyo for Abuja was forced to cancel following a passenger's unruly behaviour, leaving 89 stranded passengers very angry.

The incident,t which occurred on Wednesday, December 8, almost escalated to the point where airline staff had to intervene to prevent the disruptive passenger from being lynched by other frustrated travellers.

According to a statement from Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), shared on his X page, the disruption began when a passenger refused to board the aircraft after discovering that her checked luggage had not been loaded due to weight restrictions.

He noted that the airline had earlier informed passengers during check-in that some luggage might not travel on the same flight.

Achimugu wrote:

"Passengers carrying over 20kg of luggage had signed indemnity forms, while others with lighter bags had agreed verbally that their baggage would be transported on the next available flight.

"Despite being informed of these terms and agreeing at check-in, the passenger became combative upon realizing her bag was not among the loaded items. She demanded that her luggage be included immediately, threatening to block the departure of the flight if her demands were not met.

"Efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) team and the flight’s captain to resolve the situation were unsuccessful. The pilot even offered to accommodate her bag in the cabin, but the size exceeded the permissible limit. When asked to deboard, the passenger pretended to comply, only to re-enter the aircraft and block the aisle, further delaying the flight."

He revealed that the disruption stretched into the evening, and with Uyo being a sunset airport, the airspace closed, forcing the pilot to cancel the flight.

The director of public affairs & consumer protection continued:

"The cancellation angered the other passengers, who included a chef heading to a paid engagement and an infant. As frustrations mounted, some passengers attempted to confront the disruptive individual.

"However, swift intervention by AVSEC officials and Ibom Air personnel, led by Amaka Echetabu, prevented the situation from turning violent."

The cost of the incident for the airline

The incident resulted in significant financial losses for Ibom Air as the airline had to provide refreshments, transportation, and accommodation for stranded passengers, many of whom were not Uyo residents.

It has also caused scheduling challenges for the airline.

Achimugu revealed that the passenger now faces prosecution, with authorities for holding up an aircraft’s movement could be classified as a terrorist act under Nigerian law.

He concluded:

"Flight Operations have weight restrictions. In festive seasons, people travel with more luggage than they normally would. Airlines are allowed to short-land baggage so long as: They inform the passenger, Passenger is paid their first needs compensation on arrival. The bags arrive on the earliest possible flight.

"The regulations state firmly that no provocation justifies violence at the airport. Certain acts, especially holding up the movement of an aircraft through means of violence, could be interpreted as terrorism depending on the severity (to be determined by the police).

"The passenger is being prosecuted to court."

