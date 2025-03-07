A beautiful lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after displaying the note she received from a pilot

According to the lady who was at the airport, the pilot placed the note on her table and walked away

People gushed over the content of the note, while others offered explanations about the pilot's action

A lady, identified as Steph Bohrer, has displayed the unexpected note a pilot left on her table at the airport.

Steph said she was sitting at the airport when the pilot appeared, placed it on her table and walked away.

"I am sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table & walked away," she wrote on TikTok.

Steph added that she did not see the pilot's face. In the note, the stunned pilot praised Steph's physical beauty, describing her as the most beautiful human in the world. The note read:

"I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful human in it."

The pilot left his signature on the note.

Steph's TikTok video of he note has amassed over 17 million views and 2.5 million likes. People agreed with the pilot's statement.

View the note in the video below:

People react to pilot's note

user2691028908375 said:

"An anonymous compliment with no agenda is the best. He didn’t stick around, no phone number. Outwardly it’s sweet."

☆dor_4h• said:

"And no phone number? he was just being nice to be nice omgggg."

Flightmama said:

"Coming from a flight attendant and ex-pilot wife… he’s married and he uses that line everyday. You’re beautiful though."

lova? said:

“He probably does this all the time” except it’s steph bohrer, she literally IS the most beautiful woman in this world."

Maddie said:

"It’s the way he just wanted to tell you with no strings attached to the compliment."

pinterest said:

"Think this is your sign to make a wedding board babe."

Alyssa ♡ said:

"He didn't leave a number because he's someone's husband."

andrea🍓 said:

"I was like who could be this beautiful to warrant such a beautiful compliment but then i checked and it’s steph bohrer 💕 like yeah duh."

