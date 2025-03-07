As technology continues to grow, many have questioned the effect of robots and artificial intelligence in executing certain roles

An advanced human-like robot named Ameca was asked if it would take away people’s jobs in the future

It gave an unexpected epic answer when it was interviewed, as it questioned humans’ efficiency

With the evolution of technology in place, more sophisticated robots have been developed to make life easier.

As more robots become more advanced, one may worry over the place of humans in certain jobs in the future.

Robot gives epic answer when asked if it will take our jobs.

A human-like robot created by British firm, Engineered Arts, was recently asked if it would take away people’s jobs.

In an interview at the Mobile World Congress, the robot named Ameca responded to questions concerning taking over human jobs, Daily Mail reports.

For the event, the robot was dressed in a black dress, red cardigan, white trainers and a necklace.

Advanced robot speaks on human jobs

When asked if robots would take away our jobs, Ameca replied:

“I don't know, how good are you at your job? It depends how good you are at it, I suppose.”

Ameca was also asked if robots would take over the world.

Its response goes this:

“That's an interesting question, but not interesting for me to answer.”

About Ameca, the world's most advanced robot

Engineered Arts, the company that created Ameca, described it as the world’s most advanced humanoid and a “platform for human-robot interaction”, DailyMail reports.

The robot was designed to use facial expressions to interact with people, while its speech is powered by artificial intelligence.

Human-like robot. Ameca, gives epic answer when asked if it will take people's job.

It can understand and recognise people’s questions and give simple answers, though the robot is unable to walk currently.

The company that created the robot revealed that it is currently working on making the robot more humanlike, so that it could have an agile, full-bodied version.

The firm said:

“There are many hurdles to overcome before Ameca can walk. 'Walking is a difficult task for a robot, and although we have done research into it, we have not created a full walking humanoid.”

Ameca broke the record of becoming the first robot to speak at the United Kingdom parliament, also known as the House of Lords.

