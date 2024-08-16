Nigerian Lady Sits as Robot Waiter Delivers Her Meal in a Restaurant Effortlessly
- A young Nigerian lady was delighted when she was served by a robot waiter during her visit to a restaurant
- The video captures the exciting moment as the robot approaches her with the dishes, and she eagerly receives them with a smile
- After taking the two plates from the robot, she politely asks it to continue, while the camera gives a glimpse of the delicious meal she ordered
A young Nigerian lady had an unexpected and exciting experience at a restaurant when a robot waiter delivered her meal.
The video shows the robot smoothly bringing her food, which she happily accepts with a big smile.
After receiving the two plates, she cheerfully tells the robot to move on, and the camera briefly highlights the tasty dishes she ordered. The video was posted by @chiquee005.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Negi said:
“I regret getting a robot,the last one my dad bought tried poisoning our food.”
Oppy Lyte wrote:
“I will have this money by GOD Grace and peace of mind.”
Chomzy commented:
“If robots do all the work now which work will the young younth do to survive.”
FaSkIDsToNa:
“Up top exit way you wan press.”
Mercy2525:
“I will never be poor in Jesus name Amen.”
Rejoice beauty:
“I will never be poor in my life in Jesus name Amen.”
Princess:
“I go just dey watch the robot e go comw be like two robot.”
Joy Aso:
“I love it money sweet abeg.”
Peggy:
“Try visiting its affordable.”
Big Dera:
“Will never be poor for the rest of my life.”
Mẽřřŷ:
“I’ll never be poor in the mighty name of Jesus.”
Bright:
“Make this robot no come collect waiter work for our hand oo.”
Ewaola Pablo:
“i will never be poor in my life in Jesus name.”
Teemah:
“Good bless me more than my expectation.”
Peace beauty:
“Na so oooo so nice i no go dey work ooo i love it so much.”
Leemahpearl20:
“Watin be this waw this is unbelievable.”
itzbella:
“I will never be poor in Jesus name.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a video of a robot delivering food to a man at a restaurant has sparked a lot of conversation about the place of work in the 21st century.
Man eats at restaurant run by robots
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a restaurant where robots serve the customers has caught the attention of many people on TikTok.
The video, posted by user @notkevinlasean, showed how he enjoyed a meal at the Robot Restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.
The video began with a robotic waitress waiting for an order. The customers then placed their orders on the robot's chest then go back to their seat to wait for their food to arrive.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.