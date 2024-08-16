A young Nigerian lady was delighted when she was served by a robot waiter during her visit to a restaurant

The video captures the exciting moment as the robot approaches her with the dishes, and she eagerly receives them with a smile

After taking the two plates from the robot, she politely asks it to continue, while the camera gives a glimpse of the delicious meal she ordered

A young Nigerian lady had an unexpected and exciting experience at a restaurant when a robot waiter delivered her meal.

The video shows the robot smoothly bringing her food, which she happily accepts with a big smile.

Nigerian Lady Sits as Robot Waiter Delivers Her Meal in a Restaurant Effortlessly

Source: TikTok

After receiving the two plates, she cheerfully tells the robot to move on, and the camera briefly highlights the tasty dishes she ordered. The video was posted by @chiquee005.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Negi said:

“I regret getting a robot,the last one my dad bought tried poisoning our food.”

Oppy Lyte wrote:

“I will have this money by GOD Grace and peace of mind.”

Chomzy commented:

“If robots do all the work now which work will the young younth do to survive.”

FaSkIDsToNa:

“Up top exit way you wan press.”

Mercy2525:

“I will never be poor in Jesus name Amen.”

Rejoice beauty:

“I will never be poor in my life in Jesus name Amen.”

Princess:

“I go just dey watch the robot e go comw be like two robot.”

Joy Aso:

“I love it money sweet abeg.”

Peggy:

“Try visiting its affordable.”

Big Dera:

“Will never be poor for the rest of my life.”

Mẽřřŷ:

“I’ll never be poor in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Bright:

“Make this robot no come collect waiter work for our hand oo.”

Ewaola Pablo:

“i will never be poor in my life in Jesus name.”

Teemah:

“Good bless me more than my expectation.”

Peace beauty:

“Na so oooo so nice i no go dey work ooo i love it so much.”

Leemahpearl20:

“Watin be this waw this is unbelievable.”

itzbella:

“I will never be poor in Jesus name.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a video of a robot delivering food to a man at a restaurant has sparked a lot of conversation about the place of work in the 21st century.

Man eats at restaurant run by robots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a restaurant where robots serve the customers has caught the attention of many people on TikTok.

The video, posted by user @notkevinlasean, showed how he enjoyed a meal at the Robot Restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

The video began with a robotic waitress waiting for an order. The customers then placed their orders on the robot's chest then go back to their seat to wait for their food to arrive.

Source: Legit.ng