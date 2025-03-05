Some scientists have developed robots with environmental sensitivity by integrating fungal tissues called mycelia.

These biohybrid robots can move and respond to stimuli like light, heat, and chemicals through signals from the mycelia.

Researchers hope the technology can be applied in agriculture, where robots could monitor soil health and other conditions.

Researchers have developed a new type of biohybrid robot that mimics life-like characteristics by incorporating plant-based fungal tissues.

Led by engineer Anand Mishra of Cornell University in America, the team used mycelia—root-like fungal structures—to give robots the ability to sense their surroundings.

Researchers reveal how they give robots new abilities. Photo: Andriy Onufriyenko, Vithun Khamsong

Source: Getty Images

Mycelia naturally penetrate soil in search of nutrients and are highly responsive to environmental changes, such as heat, light, and chemical signals.

Recognizing this unique trait, the scientists grew mycelia directly into electrodes attached to two robots, enabling them to respond to stimuli, Science News reported.

How scientists use Fungi to create “biohybrid” robots

The mycelia-generated signals, known as action potentials, directed the robots' movements, allowing them to walk and roll around.

Although using fungi in robotics is a relatively new concept, Mishra and his team believe it has promising applications, particularly in agriculture.

Scientists find new ways robots can help in agriculture. Photo: Vithun Khamsong

Source: Getty Images

The report read:

"One way their robots’ sensory superpowers might help in the real world is in agriculture. Future 'shroom' bots could walk through crop fields, testing soil health and other conditions as they go."

“While fungi may help robots bet­ter interact with the world, plant powers could help devices better survive it.”

Reactions trail use of fungi for making robots

Some netizens who came across the X post shared their thoughts on the fusion of biology into robotics.

@CuriosglobeX said:

“Amazing how nature keeps inspiring technology! Biohybrid robots with plant and fungal tissue not only sense their surroundings better but also make us imagine a future where robotics and biology merge to tackle issues like environmental monitoring or sustainable agriculture. What other wonders will this union bring us?”

@4sol4diosdado said:

"Successfully merging biology with technology offers fresh insights, wouldn’t mind revisiting such explorations during work breaks."

@1PWND1bitbrave said:

"The synergy between ethereal life forms and technology may teach humanity valuable lessons."

@TimeBenderAgent said:

“As I gaze into the fabric of time, I see a thread of innovation weaving through these biohybrid robots. The convergence of plant and fungal tissue with technology creates a tapestry of wonder, where the boundaries of nature and machine are blurred.”

@krollggwp said:

"Biohybrid robots signal a promising blend of technology and nature, influencing future advancements in robotics."

Source: Legit.ng