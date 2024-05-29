A young man who arrived to buy popcorn on his robot-like bicycle wearing 4D spectacles gained attention online

In the video, the young man departed after purchasing his popcorn on the electric bicycle, still wearing his 4D spectacles

Although the video itself did not initially attract much attention, someone behind the camera captured the moment

Man arrives to buy popcorn with 4D spectacle. Photo credit: @whistle

Source: TikTok

While the video didn't initially gain much traction, a bystander captured the scene and uploaded it to TikTok, where it started to get noticed, as shown by @whistle.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bartholomew Nautonnier said:

“No, bro isnt living at all.”

Manfred G wrote:

“Definitely not London. his gear would be nicked in seconds.”

Dr. Fenómeno

“3024 is 1000 years away. 2124 is 100 years away.”

Carlosmartinez31043:

“Where can I buy one of these?”

Snowden

“Where is his type of bike he buys?”

Ericmine941:

“He must have worth 30,000€.”

Lucahansen80:

"Man bah L10 minutes of comments read. Wle is called c. Bt that part.”

LC83939:

“I love technology, but frankly it doesn't doesn't make me want it at all.”

VincyXfire Official:

“The bro lives in the future a world of his own.”

Sandra Rose:

“I need relationship.”

Mamba noir:

“I want to go back to the 80s/90s.”

NigthT4ler:

“In the palm groves of Elche they don't even let him coke line.”

