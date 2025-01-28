A Nigerian lady who is getting married in 2024 decided to extend an invitation to her ex-boyfriend

The beautiful lady said she is getting married in February 2024 and that her current man lives in Australia

However, after she sent an invitation to her ex, the man insisted she must not marry the Australian-based fiancee.

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

A Nigerian man has warned his ex-girlfriend not to leave him and marry another man as she is planning.

The man made the statement after the lady sent him an invitation to her wedding which is taking place in February.

Ruthy Gold sent a wedding invite to her ex-boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/Ruthy Gold.

Source: TikTok

In a series of posts, the lady, Ruthy Gold detailed how her ex reacted to the news of her wedding.

First, the man said he had wanted to marry the lady but she had refused to give him a chance.

Ruthy insisted she did not want to be used by her ex the second time, insisting she had found another man who would marry her.

Ruthy said the man who was coming to marry her was based in Australia and that he had spoken to her parents.

However, her ex was infuriated, noting that he was going to come to the wedding.

Man reacts after getting invitation to her ex's wedding

He insisted that no other man would marry Ruthy except him.

The man was sadder when he learned that the lady was getting married to his childhood best friend.

He said:

"So, you want to leave me and marry another person? If I come to that wedding, una no go like am. If it's true, I must come. Na me get you. no body else must have you. If it's no me, nobody."

Ruthy said:

"Worst decision ever. Person don manage see husband EX no won move on again. At this point am scared. Because he said it can’t work. Advice please what will I do. I don’t what to cancel my wedding oooo."

Watch one of the videos below:

Reactions as lady sends wedding invitation to her mother

@whiteline said:

"I can never text my ex, once we break up we become enemies."

@Ayo.30BG said:

"Opueh still Dey this conversation."

@Maama said:

"Una even dey chat… Lol. Once we break up, bro is forgotten."

@ayo__mide__1 said:

"Una two never ready to move on. See you self use love song."

@phavo said:

"But why would you still keep someone you call an ex's number?"

@Victory said:

"Was all the information necessary? Telling him he even knows the person and you heard he is all trying to get married. E be like na u never move on sis."

Lady shares her conversation with her ex

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady has made public the messages she received on Instagram from her ex-boyfriend.

The man messaged her years after break up and confessed he was wrong to have treated her the way he did.

The remorseful man opened up about his crashed relationship after he left her and sought to be forgiven.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng