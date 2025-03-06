A Nigerian man has expressed his confusion online after seeing the feet of a lady he has a romantic interest in

According to the young man, he met the beautiful lady at a restaurant and subsequently invited her over to his house

However, after taking a close look at her large feet, he's now reconsidering a relationship, despite having developed feelings for her

A Nigerian man has revealed his hesitation to pursue a romantic relationship with a lady due to her physical attribute.

The young man opened up about his encounter with the beautiful lady, whom he met at a restaurant.

Man shocked to see size of lady's feet

He was immediately smitten by her beauty at the dining place and subsequently invited her to his residence.

However, after taking a closer look at her, the man known as @gozibenchi on TikTok, confessed that he was discouraged by the size of her feet.

In his post, he expressed his genuine interest in the lady, acknowledging that he had developed feelings for her.

Nevertheless, he found himself grappling with the sight of her larger feet, which appeared to be a 'red flag' for him.

According to him, her feet were bigger than his, and he was yet to come to terms with that and accept her.

In his words:

"We met at a restaurant today. This evening she came over. I like her and I want to date her but her feet is bigger than mine. What flag is this?"

Reactions as man speaks about lady's large feet

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the man's video.

@Chi_yere said:

"You never ready."

@Rubie said:

"Me that my shoe size is 37."

@♡v²an_ said:

"I don't see anything wrong with it."

@TEE said:

"Ask her well about her past life."

@Gifty asked:

"What's wrong naaa."

@BIGBAGSONLY asked:

"Na senior man be that ?"

@Eze Emmanuel Chijioke said:

"That leg has seen a lot, ask her about her past."

@Bev said:

"Child birth won't be very difficult for her."

@Oma Sparkle said:

"I don't see anything wrong with her leg."

@preston.rho_ said:

"Red flag bro na trans."

@Barbiepiece said:

"E no mean nah."

@Rex.Dhreezy said:

"Na senior man u carry boss."

@clintonkalter commented:

"She fit beat u ooo run."

@btg.rex said:

"Kpokripo agel of death."

Watch the video here:

Lady says man ho can't cook is red flag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after she explained how being with a man who could cook was a red flag.

She explained what would happen when such a couple gets into a disagreement and the man decides to cook.

